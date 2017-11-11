First Cricket
West Indies agree to visit Pakistan for bilateral T20I series, 'host' Sarfraz Ahmed and Co in US

Pakistan and Windies have signed an agreement under which they will play a T20I series each year in Pakistan and the United States for the next five years.

PTI, Nov, 11 2017

Karachi: Pakistan and Windies have signed an agreement under which they will play a T20I series each year in Pakistan and the United States for the next five years.

This was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Najam Sethi at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

"There has been a lot of speculation regarding Pakistan and West Indies series. I can confirm now that both the boards have reached an agreement under which we will play a T20 series each year for the next five years in Pakistan and USA subject to availability of dates and venues which will be finalised later," Sethi said.

The series in the US would involve a third team aside from Pakistan and West Indies, confirmed PCB. AFP

He said the first series would take place with Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirming they will send their full national side to Pakistan in March 2018.

"The matches will take place on March 29 and 31st and April 1st next year," he added.

"This series couldnt be held in November as earlier planned due to adverse weather conditions and we didn't want to take any risk," he said.

Sethi said the Windies would come to Pakistan for the next five years each year and Pakistan will go to the USA each year in return.

"The series in the USA will be a triangular series with Pakistan, West Indies and a third team to be finalised every year."

He also made it clear that this bilateral arrangement between the two boards was outside of the official future tours program of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"I want to say here that this agreement is part of our endeavour to bring back international cricket back to Pakistan in a proper way."

Sethi said that both boards would now sit down and finalise a third team and the broadcaster for the first series in the USA in 2018.

Pakistan have already hosted the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in March followed by a tour by the World Eleven in September, with Sri Lanka recently playing a lone T20 in Lahore on 29 October.

He said the ICC bilateral series would be finalised next year by February.

Sethi said Pakistan felt it was financially viable to have a tri-series of T20 matches in the United States every year.

Published Date: Nov 11, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 11, 2017

