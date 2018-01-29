First Cricket
West Indian-born all-rounder Jofra Archer to play for Quetta Gladiators in upcoming PSL

Young West Indian-born all-rounder Jofra Archer, who fetched a $1.13 million bid at the weekend's Indian Premier League auction, will also play in next month's Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PTI, Jan,29 2018

Karachi: Young West Indian-born all-rounder Jofra Archer, who fetched a $1.13 million bid at the weekend's Indian Premier League auction, will also play in next month's Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Quetta Gladiators, the two time finalists of the PSL, has picked up Archer, who is making headlines in the Big Bash for Hobart Hurricanes with his all-round prowess as a replacement for Carlos Braithwaite.

"Archer will play in some matches of the PSL because of his other commitments," a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

File image of Jofra Archer. Image courtesy: Twitter @HurricanesBBL

Archer was the surprise signing at the IPL auction last week fetching a handsome price from Rajasthan Royals.

The 22-year-old cricketer from Barbados has played for the West Indies U-19 team but holds a British passport and wants to play for England for which he will be eligible in 2022.

The third PSL which begins from 22 February in Dubai will miss some top stars as it was confirmed on Monday by the PCB that number of players signed up by the six franchises in November will be unavailable due to injuries and other reasons.

The players who are no longer available for the PSL include Mitchel Johnson, Carlos Braithwaite, Luke Wright, Angelo Matthews and Colin Munro.

While others like Rashid Khan, Tamim Iqbal, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib-al Hasan, Jason Roy, Imran Tahir, David Willey, JP Duminy, Mahmudullah Ryad, Sam Billings will also not be available for the full duration of the PSL 3 whose final is to be held in Karachi on 25 March.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018

