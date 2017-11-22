Virender Sehwag feels more nations need to play cricket to be a part of Olympics

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels cricket needs to played in more countries if the game has to make its way into the Olympics.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) comprises 105 members but only 12 are full members. The world governing body is pushing for the game's inclusion in the 2024 Games. The only time cricket was part of Olympics was way back in 1900.

"I think it is ICC's call. They need more nations to play cricket, then it can be part of Olympics. Twelve teams (full members) are not enough," said Sehwag on the launch of St. Moritz Ice Cricket in New Delhi.

One way of spreading the game would be to take it to uncharted territories including Switzerland, where Sehwag will be playing in February alongside other former players such as Mahela Jayawardene, Shoaib Akhtar, Daniel Vettori, Mohammad Kaif and Graeme Smith.

"It will be great if we can inspire somebody (to take up the game in Switzerland)," said Sehwag.

Switzerland is not a member of the ICC but St. Mortiz, which has hosted Winter Olympics twice, will host Ice Cricket on 8 and 9 February.