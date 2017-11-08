First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
SL in IND | 16 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli stays on top of ICC T20 rankings; Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan move up the list

Kohli scored 104 runs in the T20I series to guide India to a 2-1 win over New Zealand. He gained 13 points and increased the gap with Australia's Aaron Finch to 40 points.

PTI, Nov, 08 2017

Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli consolidated his position at the top of the table, while openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan moved up in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

Kohli scored 104 runs in the T20I series to guide India to a 2-1 win over New Zealand and it has helped him strengthen his numero uno position. He gained 13 points and increased the gap with Australia's Aaron Finch to 40 points.

Rohit Sharma currently sits at the fourth position, which Virat Kohli continues to top the ICC ODI batting rankings. Reuters

File image of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Reuters

Rohit and Dhawan who scored 93 and 87 runs in the three-match series moved up three places to 21st and 20 places to 45th respectively.

The Indian bowlers to moved in the right direction are pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up two places to 26th), leg- spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up 22 places to 30th) and left-arm spinner Akshar Patel (up 17 places to 62nd).

In the ICC T20I Team Rankings, India have gained three points from the series but remain behind England on decimal points, in fifth place.

New Zealand, however, have ceded the top place to Pakistan (124) after they slipped from 125 to 120 points, following their 1-2 loss in the series.

New Zealand bowlers Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult have made noteworthy gains in the ICC T20I Player Rankings.

Sodhi's five wickets in the series have lifted him five places to the top-10 for the first time in his career.

Left-arm pace bowler Boult, who grabbed six wickets including a haul of four for 34 in the second match in Rajkot which his side won by 40 runs, has reached a career-best 16th position after moving up 14 slots.

Tim Southee (up five places to 81st) is another New Zealand bowler to move up while opener Colin Munro is a major gainer among batsmen.

Munro has gained four places to reach 12th position after scoring 123 runs in the series including an unbeaten 109 in Rajkot.

Published Date: Nov 08, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 08, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all