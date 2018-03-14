- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe tied with Scotland
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 HK Vs NEP Nepal beat Hong Kong by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs UAE Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 226 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs NED West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs (D/L method)
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 AFG Vs NEP Afghanistan beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs HK Zimbabwe beat Hong Kong by 89 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs NED Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 57 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 52 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7102
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6782
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3940
|119
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Mumbai: India skipper Virat Kohli, one of the fittest cricketers in the world, today acknowledged that the time has come that he listens to his body and manage workload, going forward in his career.
Kohli has been rested for the ongoing tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka.
File image of Virat Kohli. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ICC
"Physically I had a few niggles, I am just getting over those. The workload has started to disagree (taking a toll) with me a little bit. I have to be very careful about how I go forward with my body, my mind, my cricket," Kohli said on the sidelines of a promotional event for noted watch brand Tissot.
Kohli said the break is helping him recover for fresh challenges ahead, starting with the IPL.
"Times like these are very-very important going ahead. I am totally enjoying it. I do not even have an inch of me missing out on anything because my body really needed this. Although I am keeping a track of the games, I do not watch matches right now and feel like I want to be on the field because I have started to listen to my body.
"And when I am done with this period, obviously in the IPL, I will be coming out fresh. I will be mentally in a better place on the field. I have been on the road for a long, long time. I have hardly missed any games. You need to pay respect to your body as well at times and this phase is very important to me," Kohli explained.
"I can sit and not move for hours. As much as energy I show on the field but when I get time at home, I can be a total vegetable. I can be very annoying because I do not move at all," he quipped.
Kohli is one of the five cricketers given an A+ Central contract by the BCCI, considering that he is certain to play in all formats.
Kohli also expressed regard for tennis great player Roger Federer.
"Roger Federer is my ultimate favourite. When he plays it's so beautiful. He has a family now, priorities set, he takes time out of the game without worrying about opinions and criticism of people and then he comes in and wins Grand Slams at 36, he is defying all the logic and that's something I totally love.
"I hate following the norm and he is someone who is breaking barriers on a daily basis and I have huge respect for him," Kohli said.
Ask Kohli, whom he would gift a watch and pat came the reply, "Yuzvendra Chahal since he is always late. I will give him any watch just to keep a check on time."
Published Date:
March 14, 2018
| Updated Date: March 14, 2018
