PAK in NZ | 4th ODI Jan 16, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation Series | Match 1 Jan 15, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 17, 2018
SL vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 18, 2018
IRE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Virat Kohli fined 25 percent of match fee by ICC for showing dissent against umpire on Day 3 of Centurion Test

Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

PTI, Jan,16 2018

Centurion: India skipper Virat Kohli has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for showing dissent against the umpire during the third day's play of the second Test against South Africa.

"India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day's play in the second Test against South Africa at Centurion on Monday," ICC said in a statement.

Indian Captain Virat Kohli (L) reacts as umpires suspend play due to bad light during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Supersport cricket ground on January 15, 2018 in Centurion, South Africa. / AFP PHOTO / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Virat Kohli has been fined for showing dissent against umpire Michael Gough on Day 3. AFP

The incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa's second innings on Monday when Kohli continuously complained to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner.

Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

After the day's play, Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6257 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4747 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

