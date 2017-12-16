First Cricket
Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble conflict akin to Vinoo Mankad-CK Naydu feud, says Ramachandra Guha

Former CoA member Ramachandra Guha said fallout between former coach Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli was similar to what happened between erstwhile captain Vinoo Mankad and chief selector CK Naydu in 1952.

PTI, Dec, 16 2017

Mumbai: Clash of egos is not new in Indian cricket and former COA member Ramachandra Guha is of the opinion that the fallout between former coach Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli was similar to what happened between erstwhile captain Vinoo Mankad and chief selector CK Naydu in 1952.

File photo of Virat Kohli (L) and Anil Kumble. AFP

"I resigned from the Committee of Administrators six months ago and this is for the first time that I am commenting in public on cricket. (There is a) story about massive dispute between Col CK Nayudu and Vinoo Mankad," Guha spoke during a function at the Bombay Gymkhana.

"So essentially Nayudu was the chairman of selectors and Mankad was India's great cricketer. India was touring England in 1952 and Mankad had been offered a contract with Lancashire League," the eminent historian recollected.

"So when Mankad told the BCCI that if you assure me that I will be on the England tour of 1952 I will not take this contract. (To which) Nayudu said we will not give you an assurance. India lost the first Test (and) Mankad played in Lords."

Although India lost the Lord's Test, he scored 72 and 184 along with figures of 5/196 in the England first innings.

"My one point on cricket today it struck me is that the relationship between Nayudu and Mankad in 1951-52 was akin between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli."

On a cheeky note, Guha said that in 50's it were the administrators, who had upperhand while nowadays it's the players, who rule roost.

"With this difference, in 1952, the administrators, selectors and managers had an upperhand compared to the players. Abhi ulta hai (now it is opposite).

Published Date: Dec 16, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017

