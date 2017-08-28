First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 24, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IND in SL | 31 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli and boys' real test will be to play in alien South African conditions, says Graeme Smith

FirstCricket Staff, Aug, 28 2017

The Indian cricket team has continued its brilliant form in one-day internationals and Tests since the start of 2017 and Virat Kohli has earned a lot of plaudits for his role in leading the team to success.

File image of Graeme Smith. AFp

File image of Graeme Smith. AFP

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith, who faced the Indian skipper on multiple occasions, feels that credit goes to the 28-year-old for India's dominance in recent times but his real test will come when he takes his team to South Africa early next year.

“India have been doing quite well in Test cricket. A lot can be attributed to how Virat Kohli has been playing Test cricket and inspiring teammates. I think the conditions in South Africa will be very different for the Indian team. They have been playing either at home or in Sri Lanka and the Caribbean where the ball comes a bit slow. The conditions in South Africa will be the real test for the Indians,” Smith was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Smith added that the Proteas' batting department needed to find the balance but he was convinced with a host of bowlers who could play a crucial role on home soil.

"It would be interesting to see how Indians fare against South African bowlers like (Kagiso) Rabada, (Morne) Morkel, (Vernon) Philander and Keshav Maharaj. Also, having Dale Steyn back in the side would work for the South African team. He has done well against the Indians and having his experience would mean a lot for South Africa. I think the South African batsmen will have to score big. The batting department looks a bit unsettled. Also, the combination South Africa chooses will make a difference," Smith concluded.

Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all