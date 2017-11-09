Virat Kohli advises youngsters to devote time to outdoor sports instead of wasting time on social media

- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli, who is known for his exemplary fitness as much as for his exceptional cricketing skills, advised the youth of the country to play outdoor sport and not waste too much time on social media.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. AP
"These days you see kids playing video games a lot more than outdoor sport. Physical activity is very important. And my message is not just for the youth, it is for everyone in our country," said Kohli at the launch of his lifestyle brand, One8, in collaboration with Puma.
Kohli also advised the youngsters to stay away from social media.
"One should spend only limited time on social media rather being on it for major part of the day, like what is happening nowadays. I too used to spend a lot of time on social media but now I have realised it is a waste of time.
"You can use your time in doing something much more productive," said Kohli.
The launch took place at a popular shopping mall where Kohli, sporting his own label, played a round of basketball and football with a selected bunch of boys and girls.
Published Date:
Nov 09, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 09, 2017
Also See
Former India coach Anil Kumble says disciplined upbringing made him champion cricketer, led to nickname 'headmaster'
Ashish Nehra's best quotes: "Maloom thaa yeh biryani khichdi bannewali hain Greg ke under"
Rahul Dravid's word of advice against blindly aping Virat Kohli will augur well for budding talent