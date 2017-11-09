First Cricket
Virat Kohli advises youngsters to devote time to outdoor sports instead of wasting time on social media

India captain Virat Kohli advised the youth of the country to play outdoor sport and not waste too much time on social media.

PTI, Nov, 09 2017

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli, who is known for his exemplary fitness as much as for his exceptional cricketing skills, advised the youth of the country to play outdoor sport and not waste too much time on social media.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. AP

"These days you see kids playing video games a lot more than outdoor sport. Physical activity is very important. And my message is not just for the youth, it is for everyone in our country," said Kohli at the launch of his lifestyle brand, One8, in collaboration with Puma.

Kohli also advised the youngsters to stay away from social media.

"One should spend only limited time on social media rather being on it for major part of the day, like what is happening nowadays. I too used to spend a lot of time on social media but now I have realised it is a waste of time.

"You can use your time in doing something much more productive," said Kohli.

The launch took place at a popular shopping mall where Kohli, sporting his own label, played a round of basketball and football with a selected bunch of boys and girls.

