Vinod Rai says COA has completed work on BCCI's draft constitution, will submit it to SC before next hearing

PTI, Sep, 08 2017

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) have completed their work on the draft constitution of BCCI, incorporating the Lodha panel recommendations, and will be submitting it to the Supreme Court on 11 September.

The primary recommendations by Lodha panel pertaining to good governance consists of one state one vote, age cap of 70 years, cooling off period after every three years in office and no minister or bureaucrat become an office bearer in BCCI.

File image of CoA chairman Vinod Rai. AFP

The COA along with CEO Rahul Johri met in the capital on Friday where they met representatives of North East as well as discussed the new constitution.

"We have completed our work and we will definitely submit the draft constitution in Supreme Court much before the next scheduled hearing on 19 September. There will not be a sixth status report," COA chief Vinod Rai told reporters after the meeting.

However, a senior BCCI official on conditions of anonymity said that the report will be submitted to the apex court by Monday.

When Rai was asked about the status of units like Kolkata's National Cricket Club (NCC) and Mumbai's Cricket Club of India (CCI), which are supposed to lose full membership plus voting rights if one adheres to Lodha Reforms, Rai said, "That will be upto the Supreme Court to decide on how much cricket they play."

Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017

