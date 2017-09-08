Vinod Rai says COA has completed work on BCCI's draft constitution, will submit it to SC before next hearing

- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 12th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 13th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 15th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in England, Only T20 International, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 16th, 2017, 11:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) have completed their work on the draft constitution of BCCI, incorporating the Lodha panel recommendations, and will be submitting it to the Supreme Court on 11 September.
The primary recommendations by Lodha panel pertaining to good governance consists of one state one vote, age cap of 70 years, cooling off period after every three years in office and no minister or bureaucrat become an office bearer in BCCI.
File image of CoA chairman Vinod Rai. AFP
The COA along with CEO Rahul Johri met in the capital on Friday where they met representatives of North East as well as discussed the new constitution.
"We have completed our work and we will definitely submit the draft constitution in Supreme Court much before the next scheduled hearing on 19 September. There will not be a sixth status report," COA chief Vinod Rai told reporters after the meeting.
However, a senior BCCI official on conditions of anonymity said that the report will be submitted to the apex court by Monday.
When Rai was asked about the status of units like Kolkata's National Cricket Club (NCC) and Mumbai's Cricket Club of India (CCI), which are supposed to lose full membership plus voting rights if one adheres to Lodha Reforms, Rai said, "That will be upto the Supreme Court to decide on how much cricket they play."
Published Date:
Sep 08, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017
