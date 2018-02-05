First Cricket
U-19 WC | Final Feb 03, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 8 wickets
U-19 WC | 3rd Place Play-off Feb 01, 2018
AFG Vs PAK
Match Abandoned
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 05, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 06, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rahul Tripathi's unbeaten century helps Maharashtra beat Bengal by seven wickets

Rahul Tripathi blasted the Bengal bowlers into submission with a 102-ball-125 as Maharashtra comfortably crushed last year's runners-up Bengal by seven wickets

PTI, Feb,05 2018

Nadaun: IPL sensation Rahul Tripathi blasted the Bengal bowlers into submission with a 102-ball-125 as Maharashtra comfortably crushed last year's runners-up Bengal by seven wickets in a group B encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Batting first, Bengal scored 293/9 riding on opener Abhimanyu Easwaran's 103 and an unbeaten 80 from skipper Manoj Tiwary.

Representative photo. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Easwaran's innings was laced with 12 boundaries in 114 balls while Tiwary hit four boundaries and two sixes in 76 deliveries.

Bengal lost six wickets for 51 runs from a relatively comfortable 242 for 3 as they failed to cross the 300-run mark.

However Maharashtra made a short work of the chase as Tripathi hit 12 boundaries and four sixes in his 125 off 102 balls as Maharashtra reached the target in 46th over.

Maharashtra did not have any trouble with the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (77 from 70 balls; 9x4, 1x6) and Vijay Zol (24) giving them a solid but cautious start.

The duo put on 65 runs in 13.3 overs before Tripathi took charge of the chase and sealed the issue in an unbroken 107- run partnership with Ankit Bawne (22).

Brief Scores: At Nadaun: Bengal 293/9; 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 103, Manoj Tiwary 80 not out; Anupam Sanklecha 2/39, Shrikant Mundhe 2/84) lost to Maharashtra 294/3; 45.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 125 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 77) by seven wickets.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7021 121
2 South Africa 6526 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 2643 120
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 Australia 1838 115
Full Ranking

