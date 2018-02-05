- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs IND India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AFG Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs BAN South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs IND India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
Nadaun: IPL sensation Rahul Tripathi blasted the Bengal bowlers into submission with a 102-ball-125 as Maharashtra comfortably crushed last year's runners-up Bengal by seven wickets in a group B encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Batting first, Bengal scored 293/9 riding on opener Abhimanyu Easwaran's 103 and an unbeaten 80 from skipper Manoj Tiwary.
Representational image. Getty Images
Easwaran's innings was laced with 12 boundaries in 114 balls while Tiwary hit four boundaries and two sixes in 76 deliveries.
Bengal lost six wickets for 51 runs from a relatively comfortable 242 for 3 as they failed to cross the 300-run mark.
However Maharashtra made a short work of the chase as Tripathi hit 12 boundaries and four sixes in his 125 off 102 balls as Maharashtra reached the target in 46th over.
Maharashtra did not have any trouble with the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (77 from 70 balls; 9x4, 1x6) and Vijay Zol (24) giving them a solid but cautious start.
The duo put on 65 runs in 13.3 overs before Tripathi took charge of the chase and sealed the issue in an unbroken 107- run partnership with Ankit Bawne (22).
Brief Scores: At Nadaun: Bengal 293/9; 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 103, Manoj Tiwary 80 not out; Anupam Sanklecha 2/39, Shrikant Mundhe 2/84) lost to Maharashtra 294/3; 45.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 125 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 77) by seven wickets.
Published Date:
Feb 05, 2018
| Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018
