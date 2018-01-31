Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishant Sharma to lead Delhi, controversial Khsitiz Sharma gets a look-in

New Delhi: Test specialist Ishant Sharma will be back as Delhi captain for the Vijay Hazare Trophy even as the selection committee led by Atul Wassan once again picked controversial Khsitiz Sharma in the 15-member squad.

Khsitiz, whose selection has not been free of controversy, surprisingly landed an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract of Rs 20 lakh with Chennai Super Kings after being bracketed in the all-rounder category. He was once given a chance in one match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored seven off 10 balls.

Khsitiz's selection to the Delhi team was in news for all the wrong reason earlier this month. According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, he was chosen on the basis of his performances in the nondescript Lala Raghubir Trophy, a tournament played at the Modern School Barakhamba ground in Delhi, with as small as a 30-yard boundary on either side. The real reason for Kshitiz's selection was seen as his proximity to a DDCA veteran, who held a big clout in selection of Delhi's senior and age-group teams.

However, the selectors have got U-23 highest scorer Hiten Dalal in the limited overs side along with former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand, who scored a half-century in the Mushtaq Ali T20 final.