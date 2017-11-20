First Cricket
U-19 Asia Cup: Afghanistan thrash favourites Pakistan by 185 runs to clinch maiden title

The Afghans rode on an unbeaten 107 from Ikram Ali to post a competitive 248 for seven after being asked to bat. In response, Pakistan was bundled for just 63 in 22.1 overs.

PTI, Nov, 20 2017

Kuala Lumpur: Afghanistan stunned favourites Pakistan by a massive 185 runs to clinch their maiden Under-19 Asia Cup title, in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Representational image. Getty

The Afghans rode on an unbeaten 107 from Ikram Ali to post a competitive 248 for seven after being asked to bat.

In response, Pakistan was bundled for just 63 in 22.1 overs with off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran returning brilliant figures of five for 13.

Mujeeb had taken six for 23 in the league match between the two sides, which Afghanistan had won too, by seven wickets.

Mujeeb, who finished the tournament with 20 wickets from five matches, removed openers Mohammad Arif (4) and Omair Yousuf (0) early in the chase to hand Afghanistan control over proceedings.

The early wickets triggered panic in the Pakistan camp, and Afghanistan bowlers took full advantage of the situation.

Besides, leg-spinner Qais Ahmad picked up three wickets for 18 from his six overs.

The Pakistani batsman's struggle can be gauged from the fact that as many as nine of them failed to reach double figures.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Afghanistan got off to a good start with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40) and Ibrahim Zadran (36) putting on 61 runs off 108 balls for the opening wicket.

Once Gurbaz fell, caught by Muhammad Arif off Muhammad Musa, Pakistan sensed an opening. But Ikram foiled their plans with his brilliant knock to single-handedly carry Afghanistan past 200.

Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017

