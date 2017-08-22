First Cricket
Twelve BCCI state units provide voting list for Indian cricket board's website, 15 fail to do so despite CoA's reminders

PTI, Aug, 22 2017

 New Delhi: In an act of defiance, only 12 affiliated units of the BCCI provided information about their voting members while as many as 15 failed to do so despite repeated reminders from the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Even more baffling is the fact that out of 21 units (including associate and affiliate members) that have communicated with the CoA, only 10 do not have any details of their website. The units had been given a deadline of 8 August to furnish these details by the CoA.

The prominent units, which are yet to send any response include treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry's Haryana CA, controversial former BCCI president N Srinivasan's Tamil Nadu CA, and ineligible former secretary Niranjan Shah's Saurashtra Cricket Association to name a few.

Representative image. AFP

"Despite repeatedly telling them to have their own websites, some of the units, who have provided information don't have a website. How much money does it take to have one?" a BCCI office-bearer questioned.

The CoA, in multiple communications, had asked the units to provide all the details on their website, which should include the voters' list and as many as 15 are yet to respond.

Another former president IS Bindra's Punjab CA, Assam CA, Karnataka State Cricket Association, Maharashtra CA have also not provided the CoA with any list.

It is learnt that Haryana and Maharashtra are in process of finalising their lists and would be sending them across to the CoA in due course of time.

While secretary Amitabh Choudhary has sent partial details, Jharkhand has not provided their list of voters.

From the North Zone, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have provided the voters' list.

From South Zone, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad have updated their voters' list.

From the East Zone, it is only the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) which has provided the list of its entire 121 voting units, while the National Cricket Club, Odisha and Tripura have not uploaded their voters' list.

From the West Zone, only Mumbai provided their details while Gujarat and Baroda, despite communication, failed to do the same.

From the Central Zone, Railways, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Vidarbha have uploaded their list.

Among the associate members, only Manipur has provided the list while Sikkim and the Bihar Cricket Association are yet to do so.

The state of Bihar has had multiple associations and BCAs entry into the BCCI website means that Aditya Verma's unsanctioned Cricket Association of Bihar has not been recognised by the parent body.

Meghalaya and Nagaland, among the affiliate members, have updated their list.

No Communication from following units

1 Arunachal Cricket Association

2 Assam Cricket Association

3 Chattisgarh State Cricket Association

4 Cricket Club of India

5 Delhi District Cricket Assocition

6 Goa Cricket Association

7 Haryana Cricket Association

8 IndianUniversities Association

9 Karnataka Cricket Association

10 Maharshtra Cricket Assocition

11 Punjab Cricket Association

12 Saurashtra Cricket Association

13 Services Sports Control Board

14 Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

15 Tripura Cricket Association.

Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017

