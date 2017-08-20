First Cricket
Tripura Cricket Association to build 25,000-seat international stadium in Agartala with BCCI aid

IANS, Aug, 20 2017

Agartala: The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), with financial assistance from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), is set to build a 25,000-seat capacity international standard cricket stadium with all modern facilities near Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Sunday formally launched the works for the stadium to be built at a cost of over Rs 200 crore.

Representational image. Getty images

According to TCA Secretary Tapas Dey, the BCCI would reimburse 50 per cent cost of the stadium, being constructed at Narshingarh, 20 km north of Agartala. A New Delhi-based construction company would build the stadium.

The 25,000-seat capacity under-construction stadium would be the second largest cricket stadium in the northeastern region after Assam's Guwahati stadium. The Tripura government has allocated around 15 acres of land to the TCA to construct the stadium.

"In the under-construction international standard cricket stadium, all latest modern facilities would be available so that international cricket matches could be held here (Agartala). The seven-storeyed club house, modern lift, and electronic score board are the other features of the stadium," Dey added.

The Chief Minister said that with the construction of the stadium, sports, more particularly cricket, would be further developed in the country in general and in the northeastern states in particular.

"There is a huge reservoir of sports talent in Tripura and other northeastern states. They must get the scope to highlight their talent, skill and abilities," Sarkar said.

