Dhaka: Skipper Angelo Mathews is doubtful for Sri Lanka's second one-day international in the tri-nation tournament in Bangladesh after the allrounder sustained a suspected injury on Thursday.

Mathews, who was in action during Sri Lanka's opening loss to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, was under observation ahead of the crucial game against the hosts on Friday.

"I think he had hurt his hamstring. We are not sure if it's hamstring or cramping and (we're) waiting for the specialist's verdict," batting coach Thilan Samaraweera told reporters in Dhaka.

Middle-order batsman Dinesh Chandimal is expected to lead the side if Mathews is ruled out.

Mathews, who returned as the team's limited-overs captain ahead of the tri-series, made a valiant 42 before the islanders went down to Zimbabwe by 12 runs.

It was Sri Lanka's fourth defeat against the southern African side in the last six matches. The struggling team won only five of their 29 50-over matches in 2017.

In a bid to re-build the Sri Lankan team ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England, the islanders have appointed former opener Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach.

"We had a bad year last year but now under Chandika we are trying to step up as a different team. We hope we can change the situation this year," said Samaraweera.