BAN Tri-Nation Series | Match 2 Jan 17, 2018
SL Vs ZIM
Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 12 runs
Tri-Series in UAE | Match 3 Jan 16, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 6 wickets
PAK in NZ Jan 19, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Basin Reserve, Wellington
ENG in AUS Jan 19, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tri-nation series: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews could miss out on match against Bangladesh due to injury

Middle-order batsman Dinesh Chandimal is expected to lead the side if Mathews is ruled out.

AFP, Jan,18 2018

Dhaka: Skipper Angelo Mathews is doubtful for Sri Lanka's second one-day international in the tri-nation tournament in Bangladesh after the allrounder sustained a suspected injury on Thursday.

Mathews, who was in action during Sri Lanka's opening loss to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, was under observation ahead of the crucial game against the hosts on Friday.

"I think he had hurt his hamstring. We are not sure if it's hamstring or cramping and (we're) waiting for the specialist's verdict," batting coach Thilan Samaraweera told reporters in Dhaka.

File image of Angelo Mathews. AP

Middle-order batsman Dinesh Chandimal is expected to lead the side if Mathews is ruled out.

Mathews, who returned as the team's limited-overs captain ahead of the tri-series, made a valiant 42 before the islanders went down to Zimbabwe by 12 runs.

It was Sri Lanka's fourth defeat against the southern African side in the last six matches. The struggling team won only five of their 29 50-over matches in 2017.

In a bid to re-build the Sri Lankan team ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England, the islanders have appointed former opener Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach.

"We had a bad year last year but now under Chandika we are trying to step up as a different team. We hope we can change the situation this year," said Samaraweera.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6404 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4811 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

