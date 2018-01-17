First Cricket
BAN Tri-Nation Series | Match 2 Jan 17, 2018
SL Vs ZIM
Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 12 runs
Tri-Series in UAE | Match 3 Jan 16, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 6 wickets
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 18, 2018
IRE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
PAK in NZ Jan 19, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Tri-nation series: Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chatara excel in Zimbabwe's thrilling victory over Sri Lanka

Man-of-the-match Raza, who hit eight fours and a six during his innings, also took one wicket after opening the attack with his off-spin bowling for Zimbabwe

AFP, Jan,17 2018

Dhaka: Fast bowler Tendai Chatara claimed four wickets to help Zimbabwe edge Sri Lanka by 12 runs in the second one-day international of the tri-nation tournament in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Chasing 291 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 278 in 48.1 overs despite a fighting 37-ball 64 by Thisara Perera. Opener Kusal Perera top-scored with 80.

Zimbabwe batsmen Hamilton Masakadza and Sikandar Raza set up the win with half-centuries that took the team's total to 290-6 after being put into bat first.

Zimbabwe cricketers congratulate teammate Tendai Chatara (2R) after winning the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the Tri-Nations Series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on January 17, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Zimbabwe cricketers congratulate teammate Tendai Chatara (2R) after winning the second One Day International. AFP

In reply, Thisara Perera, hitting five fours and three sixes, fought a lonely battle after Sri Lanka slipped to 181-5, but his departure spelt doom for the islanders.

Chatara, who returned impressive figures of 4-33 in 8.1 overs, ran through the Sri Lankan tail including the prized wicket of Thisara Perera.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews made 42 and Dinesh Chandimal added 34 runs to show some fight but Zimbabwe bowlers made regular breakthroughs to keep them in the contest.

Earlier, opener Masakadza gave Zimbabwe a solid start with his 73-run knock before middle-order batsman Raza added an unbeaten 81 off 67 balls — his second successive ODI fifty.

Raza, who hit eight fours and a six during his innings, also took one wicket after opening the attack with his off-spin bowling for Zimbabwe. He was named man of the match.

Skipper and leg-spin bowler Graeme Cremer and paceman Kyle Jarvis took two wickets each to contribute to Zimbabwe's comeback win after losing the opener to Bangladesh.

It was Zimbabwe's fourth win over Sri Lanka in their last six matches. Sri Lanka now face hosts Bangladesh in the third ODI in Dhaka on Friday.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018

