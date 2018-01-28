First Cricket
Tri-Nation series: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza fined for yelling at Kusal Mendis

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza was fined 20 per cent of his match fees on Sunday for aggressive behaviour during his team's loss in the tri-nation one-day international tournament final against Sri Lanka.

AFP, Jan,28 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza was fined 20 per cent of his match fees on Sunday for aggressive behaviour during his team's loss in the tri-nation one-day international tournament final against Sri Lanka.

Match referee David Boon fined Mashrafe after his on-field run in with Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis during Saturday's title clash in Dhaka.

Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza in action during the Tri-Nation series. AP

Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza in action during the Tri-Nation series. AP

The incident happened in the sixth over of the Sri Lankan innings when Mortaza ran close to Mendis after the batsman's dismissal, the International Cricket Council said.

He yelled loudly and looked directly at the opener "in a manner that could have provoked an aggressive reaction," the ICC said.

The match referee also warned Sri Lankan cricketer Danuska Gunathilaka for a similar reaction in the sixth over of the Bangladesh innings following the dismissal of batsman Tamim Iqbal.

While it was Gunathilaka's first offence, Mortaza has been sanctioned for the second time since the introduction of a revised code in September 2016, the ICC added.

"Both the players admitted the offences," said the ICC.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will now play a two-Test series with the first match beginning in the port city of Chittagong on Wednesday.

The second Test is in Dhaka starting on 8 February.

Sri Lanka will also play two Twenty20 internationals against the hosts.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

