Trans-Tasman T20 Tri-Series: David Willey stars in England's eight-wicket win over Prime Minister's XI

David Willey slammed five consecutive sixes off one Nathan Lyon over to spearhead England to a convincing eight-wicket win over the Prime Minister's XI in a Twenty20 match in Canberra on Friday.

AFP, Feb,02 2018

Canberra: David Willey slammed five consecutive sixes off one Nathan Lyon over to spearhead England to a convincing eight-wicket win over the Prime Minister's XI in a Twenty20 match in Canberra on Friday.

Opening the innings, Willey pounded 79 runs off 36 balls to steer England to 139 for two and chase down the PM XI's 136 for eight after winning the toss at Manuka Oval.

England's David Willey plays a shot off Australia's Prime minister's XI spin bowler Nathan Lyon during their Twenty20 match in Canberra. AFP

Willey, who was coming off a Big Bash League stint with the Perth Scorchers, plundered 34 runs off one over from the Australia Test off-spinner as England careered to the target off just 12.4 overs.

He capped a fine all-round match with three for 32 in the PM XI innings, removing both openers Nic Maddinson (8) and Peter Nevill (6) along with Gurinder Sandhu (19).

Opening partner James Vince hit 26 off 14 balls while Dawid Malan (21) and Eoin Morgan (8) remained unbeaten.

It was England's sole lead-up match to the T20 tri-series with Australia and New Zealand, starting on Saturday.

Australia Test discard Peter Handscomb hammered seven fours in his top scoring 43 off 29 balls in the PM XI innings before he was bowled by left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

Dawson was the pick of the tourists' bowlers with three for 16 from his four overs.

Dawson claimed a brilliant return catch to dismiss Kurtis Patterson (11 off 15) and had Daniel Hughes stumped on 11 from 12 deliveries.

Sebastian Gotch (22 off 22) and Sandu (19 off 14) put on 28 for the seventh wicket to boost the PM XI's total after they were 90 for six.

Sam Billings took an outstanding boundary catch to dismiss James Faulkner for two off nine balls.

Billings avoided falling over the boundary by flinging the ball skyward before reclaiming it mid-air and landing inside the rope to give spinner Adil Rashid the wicket.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018

