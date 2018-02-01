First Cricket
The Supreme Court agrees to hear cricketer S Sreesanth's appeal against life ban on 5 February

The bench had said there was no violation of natural justice against the cricketer and quashed the single bench order in Sreesanth's favour.

PTI, Feb,01 2018

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on 5 February an appeal filed by cricketer S Sreesanth against a Kerala High Court verdict that restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot- fixing scandal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the case be listed for hearing before an appropriate bench according to the roster after the matter was mentioned before it.

S Sreesanth ban for his involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal had recently been upheld by the Kerala High Court. Reuters

File image of S Sreesanth. Reuters

"List on February 5, 2018 before an appropriate bench, as per roster, subject to removal of defects, if any," the bench, also comprising justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said.

A division bench of the high court had restored the ban on a petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against a single-judge bench's order, lifting the life ban imposed on the 34-year-old pacer.

The bench had said there was no violation of natural justice against the cricketer and quashed the single bench order in Sreesanth's favour.

In its appeal, the BCCI had said the decision to ban the cricketer was taken based on the evidence against him.

The single-judge bench had on 7 August last year lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI and also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the board.

All the 36 accused in the spot-fixing case, including Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila, were let off by a Patiala House court in July, 2015.

The BCCI, however, had refused to alter its disciplinary decision even after the verdict.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018

