The Ashes Quiz: How much do you know about the greatest rivalry in cricket?

Take this quiz to find out how well do you know cricket's oldest rivalry.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 20 2017

Australia and England renew their Ashes rivalry from 23 November, and it’s time for the cricket nerd in you to brandish its knowledge. As Joe Root and Steven Smith gear up for the epic battle, here’s your chance to prove you know what Ashes is all about.

Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017

