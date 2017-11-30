Test cricket paramount for game to survive globally, says skipper Virat Kohli

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli has said that for the game of cricket to sustain globally, Test cricket needs to be the premier format.

"I believe Test cricket is paramount for the game to sustain globally. I would urge youngsters to take up longer version of the game," Kohli said during the first ever annual conclave of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA).

It was an evening to remember where the legends of Delhi cricket came together for the inauguration of stands named after Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath.

It was a poignant moment when Kohli recollected his days as an under-14 and under-16 cricketer with Bedi as the coach.

"I remember when I played U-14 and U-16s for Delhi, Bedi sir would make us train too much. Now that's become a part of my life," Kohli fondly recollected in presence of Delhi legends and Sharmila Tagore, wife of former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

"It's a huge honour to stand with all Delhi captains. I myself have been a Delhi captain," said Kohli.

Bedi on his part said, "I may not agree with some of his gestures on field but I have not seen someone more intense than Virat on field. I have never seen an Indian more intense than Virat. He will mellow down for sure but how much I have learnt watching Virat is unreal."

The straight talking Bedi as usual was forthright in his assessment about how cricketers use Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy as platform for Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

"To play for India, figures in first-class cricket comes in handy. Ranji Trophy should be played for the sake of Ranji Trophy and Duleep for the sake of Duleep. I don't understand the name of these teams like Red, Blue and Green," Bedi said.