Test Cricket is on a ventilator: Can the recent Bangladesh, West Indies wins help revive it?

Test cricket is today at the crossroads. Will it incorporate changes to survive changing times? Or, will it allow itself to become irrelevant in the coming years and die a natural death?

Five-day matches in recent years have either been lopsided affairs or have been uninteresting. Therefore, the couple of Test wins in England and Bangladesh recently have probably sown the seeds of a revival of interest in the traditional form of the game.

At least, that is what die-hard followers of Test cricket believe.

The beleaguered team from the Caribbean Islands handed high-flying England a 5-wicket defeat in the second Test at Headingly, Leeds. The former had suffered an innings defeat at Edgbaston in the first Test and had been ridiculed by most cricketing pundits.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, won a close, nail-biting Test match against the itinerant Australians at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

It is always fascinating to see underdogs win. But both, the West Indies and Bangladesh, will now have to prove in the Tests that follow that these were no ‘flash-in-the-pan’ victories. What is more important is that both these cellar teams assure their followers that they are as good as any amongst the Test playing nations of the world.

Divide teams into groups?

Experts, appalled with the one-sided results in Test matches in recent years have been suggesting that the twelve teams be divided into two groups according to performance. Group A would probably consist of 1. India 2. South Africa 3. England 4. Australia 5. New Zealand and 6. Pakistan. The rest, including new entrants Afghanistan and Ireland would be in Group B.

Group A would play Tests among themselves and Group B would do likewise. At the end of the season — probably lasting 24 months — the top Group B team would move to Group A and the team at the bottom of Group A would be relegated to Group B. This, they believe, would make Test cricket more interesting.

What’s more, with more matches amongst teams of similar strengths, spectator interest in Test matches could possibly be revived.

In the present system of rankings, despite India being at the top of the table, it can’t be surmised that Indians are world champs. Their record in away matches hasn’t been good. Teams like England, Australia and South Africa are in a similar position too. Therefore, if there are six teams in a group and matches are played against each other — home and away — it will be easier to determine who the world champ is.

World Test championship?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has had something else in mind all these years. It has been thinking in terms of a world Test championship. An event was planned in 2013 to replace the ICC Champions Trophy. This, however, had to be postponed because the official broadcaster seemed disinterested.

The argument was that limited overs matches generate much more revenue than do Test matches.

The Test championship of 2017 too did not take place. Instead the ICC Champions Trophy was played, and the India-Pakistan final at the Oval on June 18 was watched by 26,000 spectators and around 400 million on TV. It turned out to be a hugely popular event.

The plan for a Test championship has now been put on the back burner. Perhaps, even shelved! The purest form of cricket is no longer popular. It hardly has any television backing and except for England, the spectator count at Test match centres the world over is fast dwindling.

For young cricket lovers, especially the millennials, T20 is the real form of cricket. They don’t mind watching ODIs, but for them Test matches are too dreary and unexciting.

The decline

It was a little over a decade after World War II that crowds at County matches and Tests in England started getting smaller. In order to make the game more attractive, England therefore introduced the 60-over game, played over weekends.

Limited over matches got popular thereafter, and the first ODI was played in Australia in January 1971, after the Australia-England Test match at the MCG was washed out. This was at the behest of Sir Donald Bradman, a cricket purist, if ever there was one.

The 60-overs-a-side World Cup, then known as the Prudential Cup, began in 1975 and a few years later came Kerry Packer’s pyjama cricket, played under lights, Down Under.

The traditional form of the game had been dealt a death-blow. In the 1980s and 90s, with the world getting busier, Test cricket’s health began deteriorating by the day. Young sports fans were then either watching limited overs cricket or the EPL and other football leagues from the comfort of their living rooms. They had no time for a five-day Test match.

The knockout punch

The T20 form of cricket, essentially a substitute for short, evening games like football, became popular in England in the new millennium. The first T20 international was played in 2005 and the Indian Premier League began in 2008. The Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League and a few others were also introduced and have prospered.

The slam-bang form of the game was ideally designed for the young crowd and for TV. Therefore, Test match cricket was now pushed into the background. Batsmen who played with a straight bat or bowlers who believed in ‘buying’ wickets were frowned upon.

According to traditionalists, too many ‘mediocre’ cricketers have made it to the international stage because of T20 cricket. That, they say, is one reason why Test matches don’t last the entire five days; technique and the determination to play long innings having vanished.

Can Test cricket survive?

Michael Holding believes that Test cricket is the only real form of cricket and its limited-over avatars are just side-shows. But he is worried. “I think Test cricket is slowly dying. The shorter forms of the game are gaining in significance and therefore, I fear that Tests will lose their relevance,” he said a couple of years ago.

He also rued England, Australia and India’s hegemony in the ICC and believed that the cricket body could do a lot more to promote cricket in other countries. “Not many people in the West Indies are playing cricket today,” he said, adding that the cricket administrators in the Caribbean Isles were also to blame for the rot.

The West Indies have had a steep fall in value in the last couple of decades. From the high standards set by the three Ws, Gary Sobers, Greenidge and Haynes, Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, the demon pace bowlers and many others, today they are almost at the bottom of the table in Test rankings.

Teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, despite their odd wins, haven’t really impressed in Test cricket. The Lankans haven’t been the same after all their stalwarts retired, and especially after Sangakkara and Jayawardene called it a day.

It is only natural that Afghanistan and Ireland, with very little experience of 5-day cricket, will also struggle against the top teams.

All said and done, therefore, dividing the twelve Test playing nations into two groups would probably be the magic potion for Test cricket’s problems. The ICC could probably think on these lines and possibly prevent the traditional game from becoming history, like the dodo.

Tinkering with Tests

In recent times, the ICC has tried tinkering with Test match cricket to draw more crowds. The day-night matches, with pink balls are a case in point. These day-night matches have been successfully played in Australia and England. India is yet to host one of these day-night ‘tamashas’.

When BS Bedi, former India skipper and legendary spinner was asked what he thought of the day-night concept, he said: “It’s rubbish. Test matches should be played in the day time. There are better things to do at night!”

The author is a sportswriter and caricaturist. He was a former fast bowler and is now a mental toughness trainer.