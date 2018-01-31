- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs BAN South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs IND India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
A 14-year-old student smashed an unbeaten 1,045 in a local cricket tournament in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, his coach claimed on Wednesday.
Tanishq Gavate played this knock over two days — Tuesday and Wednesday — at the semi-final of the tournament at the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School ground in Koparkhairne, his coach Manish told PTI.
Representational image. Getty
Gavate played on a ground which has a leg-side boundary of 60-65 yards, while the off side boundary was 50 yards, the coach claimed.
His mammoth innings was laced with 149 boundaries and 67 sixes, said Manish, who only uses his first name.
Manish claimed Gavate played the knock for the Yashwantrao Chavan team, which has been formed by the organisers, against the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School.
The organisers are Manish himself and the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School, he claimed.
However, a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official told PTI that the tournament, titled Navi Mumbai Shield U14, has not been recognised by the MCA.
The coach, however, claimed a leather ball was used in the tournament and bowlers bowled overarm.
Published Date:
Jan 31, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018
