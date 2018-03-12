First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICCWC Qualifiers | Match 20 Mar 12, 2018
ZIM Vs SCO
Zimbabwe tied with Scotland
ICCWC Qualifiers | Match 19 Mar 12, 2018
HK Vs NEP
Nepal beat Hong Kong by 5 wickets
Nidahas Tri-Series Mar 14, 2018
BAN vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 15, 2018
PNG vs NEP
Old Hararians, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

T20 Mumbai League: Shreyas Iyer, Aman Khan help Namo Bandra Blasters make winning start to campaign

Put in to bat, riding on half centuries by India player and skipper Shreyas Iyer and Aman Khan, Blasters posted 182 for five on the board.

PTI, March 12, 2018

Mumbai: Namo Bandra Blasters on Monday made a winning start to their T20 Mumbai League campaign after they defeated Shivaji Park Lions by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Put in to bat, riding on half centuries by India player and skipper Shreyas Iyer and Aman Khan, Blasters posted 182 for five on the board.

File image of Shreyas Iyer. PTI

File image of Shreyas Iyer. PTI

Lions player Bravesh Shetty kept finding boundaries from one end, but couldn't get support from the other end to really threaten the Blasters' total.

Shetty scored 52 from 35 balls which included four fours and three sixes.

Raunaq Sharma and Hardik Tamore, with an important 33-run partnership in 17 balls, tried to make a match out of it in the death overs, but Prashant Bhoir kept his head to get rid of the duo, and helped the Blasters to a 12-run win. Lions ended up scoring 170 for 9 in their chase.

Brief scores: Namo Bandra Blasters 182 for 5 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 62, Shreyas Iyer 51, Sagar Trivedi 2-37, Shivam Dubey 2-38) beat Shivaji Park Lions 170 for 9 in 20 overs (Bravesh Shetty 52, Swapnil Salvi 34, Prashant Bhoir 3-28, Azhar Ansari 2-34) by 12 runs.

Published Date: March 12, 2018 | Updated Date: March 12, 2018

Tags : #Aman Khan #Namo Bandra Blasters #Shivaji Park Lions #Shreyas Iyer #t20 Mumbai League #t20 Mumbai League 2018 #t20 Mumbai League Scores #t20 Mumbai League Updats #Wankhede

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all