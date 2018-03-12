Mumbai: Namo Bandra Blasters on Monday made a winning start to their T20 Mumbai League campaign after they defeated Shivaji Park Lions by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Put in to bat, riding on half centuries by India player and skipper Shreyas Iyer and Aman Khan, Blasters posted 182 for five on the board.

Lions player Bravesh Shetty kept finding boundaries from one end, but couldn't get support from the other end to really threaten the Blasters' total.

Shetty scored 52 from 35 balls which included four fours and three sixes.

Raunaq Sharma and Hardik Tamore, with an important 33-run partnership in 17 balls, tried to make a match out of it in the death overs, but Prashant Bhoir kept his head to get rid of the duo, and helped the Blasters to a 12-run win. Lions ended up scoring 170 for 9 in their chase.

Brief scores: Namo Bandra Blasters 182 for 5 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 62, Shreyas Iyer 51, Sagar Trivedi 2-37, Shivam Dubey 2-38) beat Shivaji Park Lions 170 for 9 in 20 overs (Bravesh Shetty 52, Swapnil Salvi 34, Prashant Bhoir 3-28, Azhar Ansari 2-34) by 12 runs.