Mumbai: Riding on a blazing 63 by opener Shashank Singh, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East thrashed ARCS Andheri by seven wickets in their T20 Mumbai League game on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 117 for victory at the Wankhede stadium, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (32 off 20 balls) and Singh (63 off 50 balls) took the Andheri bowlers to task, hitting a flurry of fours and sixes in their 70-run stand for the opening wicket in just 7.5 overs.

Ghadigaonkar, who hit three boundaries and two sixes in his knock, was superbly caught by Akhil Herwadkar in the deep off Iqbal Abdulla.

One-down Suryakumar Yadav (2) fell cheaply, but that did not affect Singh, who completed his 50 in just 35 balls.

Singh, who struck five fours and two sixes, fell for 63, caught by Shubham Ranjane off Tushar Deshpande, with his side needing just nine runs to win.

Praful Waghela (11 not out) and Vinayak Bhoir (3 not out) then took the side home with 4.3 overs to spare.

Earlier, put into bat, ARCS Andheri were bundled out for a meagre 116 in 19.1 overs as the opposition spinners ran through their middle-order.

Andheri openers Tanmay Mishra (16) and Subramanyam Doraiswamy (49) gave a steady start, putting 36 for the opening wicket.

Doraiswamy punished Prateek Dabholkar in the third over, hitting two consecutive fours.

In the fifth over, Mishra opened his arms and hit the first six of the innings over leggie Parikshit Valsangkar's head and followed it with a four.

Valsangkar then removed Mishra after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Ghadigoankar.

Doraiswamy continued his onslaught as he hit medium pacer Akash Parkar for three consecutive fours as ARCS Andheri put up 52 in the first six overs.

But once one-down Akhil Herwadkar (2) fell cheaply, the other batsmen made a beeline to the pavilion with their team folding up for just 116.

Shubham Ranjane (6), Parag Khanapurkar (2), Siddharth Chitnis (1), Arun Yadav (2), Pardeep Sahu (6) and Tushar Deshpande (0) fell cheaply.

However, a run-a-ball 27 from skipper Iqbal Abdullah ensured that the Andheri team passed the 100-run-mark.

For the Triumph Knights, slow left-arm bowler Vinayak Bhoir (3-14), offie Kalpesh Sawant (2-22), Aditya Dhumal (1-23), Valsangkar (1-28) and Atif Attarwala (1-0) shared the wickets.

Bhior also affected two run-outs.

Brief scores: ARCS Andheri (116 all out, S Doraiswamy 49, Vinayak Bhoir 3-14) lost to Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (117/3, Shashank Singh 63, Tushar Deshpande 1-13) by 7 wickets.