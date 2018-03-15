 }
First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Nidahas Tri-Series | Match 5 Mar 14, 2018
BAN Vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs
ICCWC Qualifiers | Match 20 Mar 12, 2018
ZIM Vs SCO
Zimbabwe tied with Scotland
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 15, 2018
PNG vs NEP
Old Hararians, Harare
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 15, 2018
NED vs HK
Kwekwe Sports Club, Kwekwe
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

T20 Mumbai League: Shashank Singh leads Triumph Knights to seven-wicket win over ARCS Andheri

Riding on a blazing 63 by opener Shashank Singh, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East thrashed ARCS Andheri by seven wickets.

PTI, March 15, 2018

Mumbai: Riding on a blazing 63 by opener Shashank Singh, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East thrashed ARCS Andheri by seven wickets in their T20 Mumbai League game on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 117 for victory at the Wankhede stadium, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (32 off 20 balls) and Singh (63 off 50 balls) took the Andheri bowlers to task, hitting a flurry of fours and sixes in their 70-run stand for the opening wicket in just 7.5 overs.

Triumph Knights players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Image courtesy: T20 Mumbai league.

Triumph Knights players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Image courtesy: T20 Mumbai league.

Ghadigaonkar, who hit three boundaries and two sixes in his knock, was superbly caught by Akhil Herwadkar in the deep off Iqbal Abdulla.

One-down Suryakumar Yadav (2) fell cheaply, but that did not affect Singh, who completed his 50 in just 35 balls.

Singh, who struck five fours and two sixes, fell for 63, caught by Shubham Ranjane off Tushar Deshpande, with his side needing just nine runs to win.

Praful Waghela (11 not out) and Vinayak Bhoir (3 not out) then took the side home with 4.3 overs to spare.

Earlier, put into bat, ARCS Andheri were bundled out for a meagre 116 in 19.1 overs as the opposition spinners ran through their middle-order.

Andheri openers Tanmay Mishra (16) and Subramanyam Doraiswamy (49) gave a steady start, putting 36 for the opening wicket.

Doraiswamy punished Prateek Dabholkar in the third over, hitting two consecutive fours.

In the fifth over, Mishra opened his arms and hit the first six of the innings over leggie Parikshit Valsangkar's head and followed it with a four.

Valsangkar then removed Mishra after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Ghadigoankar.

Doraiswamy continued his onslaught as he hit medium pacer Akash Parkar for three consecutive fours as ARCS Andheri put up 52 in the first six overs.

But once one-down Akhil Herwadkar (2) fell cheaply, the other batsmen made a beeline to the pavilion with their team folding up for just 116.

Shubham Ranjane (6), Parag Khanapurkar (2), Siddharth Chitnis (1), Arun Yadav (2), Pardeep Sahu (6) and Tushar Deshpande (0) fell cheaply.

However, a run-a-ball 27 from skipper Iqbal Abdullah ensured that the Andheri team passed the 100-run-mark.

For the Triumph Knights, slow left-arm bowler Vinayak Bhoir (3-14), offie Kalpesh Sawant (2-22), Aditya Dhumal (1-23), Valsangkar (1-28) and Atif Attarwala (1-0) shared the wickets.

Bhior also affected two run-outs.

Brief scores: ARCS Andheri (116 all out, S Doraiswamy 49, Vinayak Bhoir 3-14) lost to Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (117/3, Shashank Singh 63, Tushar Deshpande 1-13) by 7 wickets.

Published Date: March 15, 2018 | Updated Date: March 15, 2018

Tags : #Akhil Herwadkar #ARCS Andheri #Iqbal Abdulla #Shashank Singh #Sumit Ghadigaonkar #Suryakumar Yadav #t20 Mumbai League #Triumph Knights Mumbai North East #Wankhede Stadium

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all