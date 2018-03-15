- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 BAN Vs IND India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe tied with Scotland
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 HK Vs NEP Nepal beat Hong Kong by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs UAE Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 226 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs NED West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs (D/L method)
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 AFG Vs NEP Afghanistan beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs HK Zimbabwe beat Hong Kong by 89 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs NED Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 57 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 52 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG vs NEP - Mar 15th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 NED vs HK - Mar 15th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs AFG - Mar 15th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs SCO - Mar 15th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs ZIM - Mar 16th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs SCO - Mar 18th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND vs TBC - Mar 18th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7102
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6782
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3940
|119
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Mumbai: Riding on a blazing 63 by opener Shashank Singh, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East thrashed ARCS Andheri by seven wickets in their T20 Mumbai League game on Wednesday.
Chasing a modest 117 for victory at the Wankhede stadium, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (32 off 20 balls) and Singh (63 off 50 balls) took the Andheri bowlers to task, hitting a flurry of fours and sixes in their 70-run stand for the opening wicket in just 7.5 overs.
Triumph Knights players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Image courtesy: T20 Mumbai league.
Ghadigaonkar, who hit three boundaries and two sixes in his knock, was superbly caught by Akhil Herwadkar in the deep off Iqbal Abdulla.
One-down Suryakumar Yadav (2) fell cheaply, but that did not affect Singh, who completed his 50 in just 35 balls.
Singh, who struck five fours and two sixes, fell for 63, caught by Shubham Ranjane off Tushar Deshpande, with his side needing just nine runs to win.
Praful Waghela (11 not out) and Vinayak Bhoir (3 not out) then took the side home with 4.3 overs to spare.
Earlier, put into bat, ARCS Andheri were bundled out for a meagre 116 in 19.1 overs as the opposition spinners ran through their middle-order.
Andheri openers Tanmay Mishra (16) and Subramanyam Doraiswamy (49) gave a steady start, putting 36 for the opening wicket.
Doraiswamy punished Prateek Dabholkar in the third over, hitting two consecutive fours.
In the fifth over, Mishra opened his arms and hit the first six of the innings over leggie Parikshit Valsangkar's head and followed it with a four.
Valsangkar then removed Mishra after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Ghadigoankar.
Doraiswamy continued his onslaught as he hit medium pacer Akash Parkar for three consecutive fours as ARCS Andheri put up 52 in the first six overs.
But once one-down Akhil Herwadkar (2) fell cheaply, the other batsmen made a beeline to the pavilion with their team folding up for just 116.
Shubham Ranjane (6), Parag Khanapurkar (2), Siddharth Chitnis (1), Arun Yadav (2), Pardeep Sahu (6) and Tushar Deshpande (0) fell cheaply.
However, a run-a-ball 27 from skipper Iqbal Abdullah ensured that the Andheri team passed the 100-run-mark.
For the Triumph Knights, slow left-arm bowler Vinayak Bhoir (3-14), offie Kalpesh Sawant (2-22), Aditya Dhumal (1-23), Valsangkar (1-28) and Atif Attarwala (1-0) shared the wickets.
Bhior also affected two run-outs.
Brief scores: ARCS Andheri (116 all out, S Doraiswamy 49, Vinayak Bhoir 3-14) lost to Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (117/3, Shashank Singh 63, Tushar Deshpande 1-13) by 7 wickets.
Published Date:
March 15, 2018
| Updated Date: March 15, 2018
Also See
T20 Mumbai League: Shivam Dubey stars as Shivaji Park Lions cruise to seven-wicket victory over Triumph Knights
T20 Mumbai League: Shubham Ranjane's all-round show helps ARCS Andheri beat North Mumbai Panthers by 23 runs in opener
T20 Mumbai League: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming