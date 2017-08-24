T20 Global League: Robin Singh, Sridharan Sriram to coach Bloem City Blazers, Jo'burg Giants respectively

Johannesburg: Former India cricketers Robin Singh and Sriram Sridharan will be coaching Bloem City Blazers and Jo'burg Giants respectively in the upcoming T20 Global League to be held in South Africa.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the eight coaches, including Singh and Sridharan, who will head up the eight T20 Global League squads.

Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis, Stephen Fleming, Paddy Upton, Mark Boucher and Russell Domingo are the others who form the impressive coaching line-up.

The T20 Global League Player Draft will be held this weekend (26 -27 August), with almost 400 players from 10 countries confirming their interest.

Singh has played more than 100 ODI matches for India before embarking on a highly successful career as a coach. He served as India's fielding coach for a number of years and also worked as head coach of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Sridharan too had a distinguished playing career, scoring almost 15,000 runs and taking 200 wickets across the three formats in Indian domestic cricket.

Sridharan, who made his ODI debut against the Proteas at Nagpur in 2000, has worked as head coach of the Delhi Daredevils and also worked with the Australian national side as a spin bowling consultant.