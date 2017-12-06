First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 1st ODI Dec 05, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 138 runs
The Ashes | 2nd Test Dec 02, 2017
AUS Vs ENG
Australia beat England by 120 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 07 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
ICC WCLC | 08 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

T20 Global League: Cricket South Africa to compensate players after postponement of tournament

Players contracted to the aborted T20 Global League will be compensated, Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday, following negotiations with the South African Cricketers’ Association.

AFP, Dec, 06 2017

Johannesburg: Players contracted to the aborted T20 Global League will be compensated, Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday, following negotiations with the South African Cricketers’ Association.

Although figures were not revealed in a statement issued by CSA, it is reliably understood that South African players will be paid 60 percent of their contract amounts, while foreign players will get 50 percent.

Representational image. T20 Global League

Representational image. T20 Global League

The total compensation bill is expected to cost CSA about US$5 million. Payment will be made in three instalments between December 2017 and April 2018.

In what was a costly embarrassment for the South African controlling body, the league was cancelled in October, just over three weeks before it was due to start, to avoid heavy losses in the absence of a television deal and a title sponsorship.

CSA had already spent about 100 million rand ($7.5m) in setting up the league as well as committing to extensive stadium upgrades over a three-year period.

The postponement happened soon after the departure from CSA of chief executive and lead negotiator Haroon Lorgat, who had been responsible for setting up the league, which was due to feature eight city-based franchise teams, including seven with foreign owners.

Acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said the negotiations with the players’ body had been "amicable" and in the best interests of South African cricket.

"The settlement will help bridge the gap between player expectation and the disappointment of having to postpone the league," Moroe said.

"This was an issue affecting 138 South African and foreign players and we are happy that we have been able to resolve it for all of them," said Tony Irish, chief executive of SACA.

"The settlement is both fair and responsible and has been well received by the players."

The differential between the payments to local and foreign players is understood to be because local players are committed to playing for their franchises in a domestic T20 league currently being played, while foreign players had the opportunity to find alternative employment.

The circumstances leading to the postponement are the subject of an investigation set up by Cricket South Africa, who remain committed to staging the league in November 2018.

Published Date: Dec 06, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 06, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 16: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 2