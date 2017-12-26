T10 League: Kerala Kings, winners of inaugural edition, plan to promote novel format in southern Indian state

Having won the inaugural edition of the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates, the Kerala Kings now plan to take the trophy to the southern Indian state they derive their name from in a bid to boost the league's popularity there.

The tournament, the first of its kind, saw the Kerala Kings beat the Punjabi Legends in the final at the famous Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which hosted all the matches. Led by England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, the team chased the 121-run target down with eight wickets to spare.

Shafi Ul Mulk, the delighted co-owner of the franchise, said that they were planning to carry a replica of the trophy to Kerala.

"At the outset we are approaching Kerala chief minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan to receive a replica of the trophy in a ceremony in the capital. This will establish a familiarity with the state whose name we bear," said Ul Mulk according to a press release by the franchise.

The co-owner also made a mention of the franchise's plans in the Gulf in the aftermath of the tournament.

"We will also be having a major coming together of the community stalwarts and public in the UAE and also discuss ways to encourage young people to train in the game through camps, coaching sessions and even the possibility of opening an academy," added Ul Mulk.

When quizzed on his Kerala connections, as well as his bond with the state, he went on to add: "One major factor is my wife is a Keralite and the other is this vibrant community is passionate about its cricket.

"They have a sense of togetherness and an identity that is unmistakable and their presence in this part of the world is so vital and strong. It is a pleasure to derive support from them and work with them on any enterprise."

Ul Mulk also added that the format could give a new lease of life to senior players, given the fact that it isn't as physically demanding as some of the longer formats.

"Top players can carry on displaying their skills that much longer in a T10. (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni could go on for another 10 years, as an example. He is still the best 'keeper in the world," added Ul Mulk, who did not rule out the possibility of the event being staged outside the Gulf.