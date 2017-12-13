First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

T10 Cricket League 2017: When and Where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about the coverage of T10 Cricket league.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 13 2017

T10 Cricket League is the latest cricket tournament which looks set to leave its imprint on the gentleman's game.

A ten-over-a-side format, with matches ending in 90 minutes, similar to the duration of a football match, could be the latest game changer, with some, like England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, believing it to be ideal for Olympics.

Virender Sehwag will be one of the attractions at the T10 Cricket League. PTI

Virender Sehwag will be one of the attractions at the T10 Cricket League. PTI

The tournament, which will be played in UAE's Sharjah — the iconic venue of many a historic games in 1990s — would feature six teams – Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings, Punjabi Legends and Colombo Lions.

The tournament will also include players like Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Amir, Alex Hales, Keiron Pollard, David Miller, Hassan Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Sammy among others.

Here's all you need to know to watch the T10 Cricket League live.

When and where will T10 Cricket League be played?

T10 Cricket League 2017 will be played from 14-17 December in Sharjah.

Where can I watch the T10 Cricket League clash live?

The tournament will be broadcast live on television on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the opening match between Bengal Tigers and Kerala Kings will start at 9pm IST.

Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all