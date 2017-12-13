First Cricket
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st ODI Dec 10, 2017
IND Vs SL
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
T10 Cricket League 2017: All you need to know about the game's latest format

The tournament, that starts on 14 December, will feature six teams – Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings, Punjabi Legends and Colombo Lions.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 13 2017

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) proposed Future Tours Programme (FTP) has triggered fresh debate over the future of long-form cricket, there’s no stopping innovations in game’s shortest format. Almost a decade after the inaugural World T20—followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL)—changed the idiom of cricket consumption globally, the gentleman’s game is set for another trimming.

Virender Sehwag (L) and Sohail Khan during the launch of Maratha Arabians T10 team. PTI

Virender Sehwag (L) and Sohail Khan during the launch of Maratha Arabians T10 team. PTI

T10 Cricket League, a franchise-based, ten-over-a-side event could be the latest game changer, with some, like England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, believing it to be ideal for Olympics.

The format will make its debut on Thursday in Sharjah, a venue that holds the record of hosting most One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The matches will last 90 minutes and have two-over Powerplays.

The tournament, that will end on 17 December, will feature six teams – Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings, Punjabi Legends and Colombo Lions. The initial draft was held on a yacht in Dubai Marina in November, in which 60 players were picked by five franchises.

Colombo Lions, comprising solely of Sri Lankan players, was not part of the draft. Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka’s Test captain, will lead the Lions in Sharjah.

The tournament will also include players like Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Amir, Alex Hales, Keiron Pollard, David Miller, Hassan Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Sammy among others.

The inaugural edition, however, has had its share of troubles, with a number of big names pulling out.

Kumar Sangakkara, one of the first players to be signed, dropped out citing personal reasons. The Sri Lankan great has been replaced in the Maratha Arabians squad by Dwayne Bravo. Punjabi Legends have replaced Rangana Herath with Ravi Bopara. Bengal Tigers have been the worse-hit, with six players, including Sunil Narine and Mustafizur Rahman, pulling out.

That, however, has not stopped the organisers from thinking ahead. The 2018 version, which is planned to have eight franchises, promises to make it mandatory for teams to have four UAE-based players in their squad, with at least two guaranteed to start in playing XI. Plans are also afoot to take the league to other cricket-playing nations, and the United States.

Here’s a quick look at the squads:

Maratha Arabians
Virender Sehwag (Icon Player), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Sami, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal, Alex Hales, Ross Whiteley, Lendl Simmons, Rilee Rossouw , Hardus Viljoen, Krishmar Santokie, Dwayne Bravo, Reolof Van Der Merwe, Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan

Kerala Kings
Eoin Morgan (Icon Player), Liam Plunkett, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Babar Hayat, Kieron Pollard, Samuel Badree, Ryad Emrit, Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Paul Stirling, Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider

Pakhtoons
Shahid Afridi (Icon Player), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmad Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Sohail Khan, Umar Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Shaheen Afridi, Dwayne Smith, Liam Dawson, Tamim Iqbal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider

Punjabi Legends
Shoaib Malik (Icon Player), Hasan Ali, Umar Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Fahim Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdul Razzaq, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Carlos Brathwaite, Rangana Herath, Luke Ronchi, Dawlat Zadran, Shareef Asadullah, Ghulam Shabber

Colombo Lions
Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Ramith Rambukwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Perera, Thikshila De Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Sachithra Senanayake, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Madushanka, Angelo Perera, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Alankara Asanka

Bengal Tigers
Sarfaraz Ahmed (Icon Player), Mohammad Nawaz, Rumman Raees, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Naveed, Rameez Shahzad, Nabeel Baig

Following is the schedule for the league:

December 14: Opening ceremony, followed by
Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Kings
Maratha Arabians vs Pakhtoons

December 15
Bengal Tigers vs Punjabi Legends
Maratha Arabians vs Colombo Lions
Punjab Legends vs Kerala Kings
Pakhtoons vs Colombo Lions

December 16
1st in Group A vs 3rd in Group B
3rd in Group A vs 1st in Group B
2nd v Group A vs 2nd in Group B
5/6th place playoff

December 17
1st semi-final – Team 1 vs Team 4
Second semi-final- Team 2 vs Team 3
Final

Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6412 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

