Raipur: Uttar Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh by six wickets in a must-win Central Zone league match to qualify for the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 cricket tournament on Tuesday.
Their place in the knock-out stage already assured, Rajasthan, however, lost by four wickets to Railways in another Central Zone match.
Both Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, however, qualified for the knock-outs by finishing first and second respectively in the Central Zone league.
Representational image. Getty
Rajasthan topped the zone by garnering 16 points from four wins and a loss, while Uttar Pradesh (12 points) finished a close second ahead of Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha (12) on net run rate.
Needing a comprehensive win to seal their place, Uttar Pradesh produced a collective effort to edge past Chhattisgarh.
Opting to bat, Chhattisgarh could only muster 113 runs for the loss of eight wickets with skipper Amandeep Khare top-scoring with a run-a-ball 33.
For Uttar Pradesh, Ankit Rajpoot (2/21), Amit Mishra (2/19) and Saurabh Kumar (2/16) picked up two wickets apiece.
Akshdeep Singh (43 not out) and Rinku Singh (33) played good hands to steer Uttar Pradesh home in 11.2 overs.
Right-arm medium pacer Shakeeb Ahmed (2/29) picked up two wickets for Chhattisgarh.
In another Central Zone league match, Railways restricted Rajasthan to 150 for six after opting to bowl, a target which the railwaymen overwhelmed with three balls to spare and four wickets in hand.
Published Date:
Jan 16, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018
