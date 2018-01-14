First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in AUS | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2018
AUS Vs ENG
England beat Australia by 5 wickets
Tri-Series in UAE | Match 2 Jan 13, 2018
UAE Vs IRE
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 67 runs
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 15, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
PAK in NZ Jan 16, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Delhi's Rishabh Pant hits fastest century ever by an Indian in win against Himachal Pradesh

Pant remained unbeaten on 116 off 38 balls. His breathtaking knock comprised 12 sixes and eight fours as Delhi raced to the 145-run target in 11.4 overs.

PTI, Jan,14 2018

New Delhi: Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, abruptly sacked from captaincy a week ago, gave another example of his rare talent by blasting a record 32-ball hundred in a North Zone match against Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Pant pummelled the opposition attack with the fastest century from an Indian to fire his team to a 10-wicket win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Rishabh Pant notched a meagre 107 runs for India 'A' in their recent tri-series in South Africa. AFP

File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP

Pant remained unbeaten on 116 off 38 balls.

His breathtaking knock comprised 12 sixes and eight fours as Delhi raced to the 145-run target in 11.4 overs.

Gautam Gambhir was left a mere spectator at the other end with 30 off 33 balls.

His brutal innings was also the second fastest hundred in T20s, only behind Chris Gayle, who hammered 100 off 30 balls against Pune Warriors in the 2013 Indian Premier League.

The southpaw also surpassed Rohit Sharma, who hit a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in T20 International at Indore last month.

Pant's performance left a handful of spectators at the Ferozshah Kotla awestruck, including Yuvraj Singh, who witnessed a special knock by another left-hander before taking the field for Punjab.

"Just witnessed some outstanding hitting by @RishabPant777 scintillating ton," tweeted Yuvraj.

For Delhi, it was their third win in four matches with their last league match to be played against Services on Tuesday.

Pant has been in ominous touch in the zonal event and had hammered 51 off 33 balls in the previous match against Jammu and Kashmir.

Brief Scores:

Himachal Pradesh 144/8 in 20 overs (Nikhil Gangta 40; Sangwan 2/39).
Delhi 148/0 in 11.4 overs (Pant 116 not out).

Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 6257 114
6 Pakistan 4747 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all