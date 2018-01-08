- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ Vs WI Match Abandoned
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5961
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4622
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
New Delhi: Out-of-favour India pacer Varun Aaron will lead Jharkhand in the East Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 League, putting to rest speculations around Mahendra Singh Dhoni's availability.
File image of MS Dhoni. AP
With no T20 internationals scheduled at the moment, there were speculations that the two-time World Cup winning captain could feature in the tournament that will be utilised by players to impress the franchises ahead of the IPL auctions.
However, it is learnt Dhoni has asked the state selection committee to not consider his name for the event, which started on Sunday in Rajkot with the West Zone match between Mumbai and Baroda.
The 28-year-old Aaron, who has also turned out for India in a career dogged by injuries, has a dependable batting line-up in Saurabh Tiwary, Ishank Jaggi, Virat Singh and Ishan Kishan to provide the platform for its bowlers on the flat pitches.
Jharkhand squad: Varun Aaron (captain), Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan(wicket-keeper), Ishank Jaggi, Sonu Kumar Singh, Ashish Kumar, Babul Kumar, Nazim Siddiqui, Virat Singh, Kaushal Singh, Sumit Kumar (wicket-keeper), Samar Quadri, Sunny Gupta, Ajay Yadav, Jaskaran Singh.
Published Date:
Jan 08, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Vijay Shankar named Tamil Nadu captain, Baba Aparajith appointed his deputy
Chennai Super Kings rope in Australia's Michael Hussey as batting coach for upcoming IPL season
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri slams MS Dhoni's critics, says 36-year-old can beat players 10 years younger than him