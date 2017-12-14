First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Suspended England all-rounder Ben Stokes returns to form for Canterbury after smashing 93 off 47

England's Ashes outcast Ben Stokes returned to form in dramatic fashion Thursday, smashing 93 off 47 balls in New Zealand's domestic T20 competition.

AFP, Dec, 14 2017

Wellington: England's Ashes outcast Ben Stokes returned to form in dramatic fashion Thursday, smashing 93 off 47 balls in New Zealand's domestic T20 competition.

Ben Stokes smashed 93 off 47 for Canterbury against Otago. Image courtesy: Twitter @SuperSmashNZ


Ben Stokes smashed 93 off 47 for Canterbury against Otago. Image courtesy: Twitter @SuperSmashNZ

Stokes, banned from international duties over an alleged fight outside a nightclub, is seeking to retain match fitness with a stint at New Zealand provincial side Canterbury.

He had struggled for runs with only 36 in three one-day outings, but hit a rich vein of form helping Canterbury to 217-9 against Otago.

Stokes amassed 93 in 47 balls, including seven sixes and six fours as his side claimed an easy victory.

The 26-year-old was unable to join his England teammates for the Ashes in Australia after being barred from international cricket over an alleged fight outside a Bristol nightclub.

British police have passed his case to prosecutors for "charging advice", a process that could take weeks.

In the meantime, England are struggling in Australia, down 2-0 in the series and are short odds for another defeat in the third Test that started in Perth Thursday.

Published Date: Dec 14, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 14, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all