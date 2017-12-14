Suspended England all-rounder Ben Stokes returns to form for Canterbury after smashing 93 off 47

Wellington: England's Ashes outcast Ben Stokes returned to form in dramatic fashion Thursday, smashing 93 off 47 balls in New Zealand's domestic T20 competition.

Stokes, banned from international duties over an alleged fight outside a nightclub, is seeking to retain match fitness with a stint at New Zealand provincial side Canterbury.

He had struggled for runs with only 36 in three one-day outings, but hit a rich vein of form helping Canterbury to 217-9 against Otago.

Stokes amassed 93 in 47 balls, including seven sixes and six fours as his side claimed an easy victory.

The 26-year-old was unable to join his England teammates for the Ashes in Australia after being barred from international cricket over an alleged fight outside a Bristol nightclub.

British police have passed his case to prosecutors for "charging advice", a process that could take weeks.

In the meantime, England are struggling in Australia, down 2-0 in the series and are short odds for another defeat in the third Test that started in Perth Thursday.