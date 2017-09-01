First Cricket
Suresh Raina star attraction in All-India Buchi Babu cricket tournament set to begin on Saturday

PTI, Sep, 01 2017

Chennai: Twelve teams, including three from Tamil Nadu will vie for honours in the Kalpathi-AGS All-India Buchi Babu cricket tournament beginning on Saturday at various venues.

Suresh Raina, who has been out of the India ODI team for a while now, will be one of the star attractions of the tourney, along with Mohit Sharma, who too has been discarded from the limited overs side.

File photo of Suresh Raina. AFP

While Raina, who has been selected to captain India Blue in the Duleep Trophy, is expcted to turn out for Uttar Pradesh in the first phase.

"Here I am, back to my very own #Chennai. Looking forward to play the Buchi Babu series on the grounds full of memories and joyful moments," Raina wrote on his Twitter feed.

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra, Baroda, Haryana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Assam will feature in the tournament alongside three local outfits - Tamil Nadu Cricket Association President's XI, TNCA City XI and TNCA Districts XI.

The tournament serves as a practice for state teams ahead of the Ranji Trophy season, that is scheduled to begin in October.

Most of the teams would be fielding youngsters in a bid to provide them match practice.

TNCA officials told reporters here yesterday that the matches would be played over two days with 90 overs per innings. If rain hampered the first day's play, the contest would turn into a 50-overs-a-side affair on the second day.

The semifinals would be played on 11 September and 12 September at SSN College and MRF-Pachaiyappa's grounds. The final would be played at IC-Guru Nanak College ground on 14 September and 15 September
.

The groups - A: TNCA President's XI, Kerala, Assam. "B": TNCA Districts XI, Haryana, Saurashtra. "C": TNCA City XI, Baroda, Hyderabad. "D": Mumbai, UPCA, Chhattisgarh.

Published Date: Sep 01, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 01, 2017

