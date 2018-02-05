Supreme Court hears S Sreesanth's plea challenging his life-time ban, asks BCCI to respond in four weeks
Senior counsel Salman Khurshid appearing for Sreesanth said that banning him was bad and banning for life was not justified after he has been discharged by a trial court of criminal charges over lack of evidence.
IANS,
Feb,05 2018
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the BCCI's response on a plea by former cricketer S Sreesanth challenging a life time ban on him by the apex cricketing body in the wake of an alleged spot fixing scandal.
File image of S Sreesanth. AFP
Issuing the notice, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud gave the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) four weeks to respond.
It also gave Sreesanth another four weeks to file his rejoinder to the response by the BCCI.
Senior counsel Parag Tripathi accepted the notice on behalf of the BCCI.
Senior counsel Salman Khurshid appearing for Sreesanth said that banning him was bad and banning for life was not justified after he has been discharged by a trial court of criminal charges over lack of evidence.
Published Date:
Feb 05, 2018
| Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018
