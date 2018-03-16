- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs SCO Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 73 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 44 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs NEP Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 3 wickets
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 BAN Vs IND India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe tied with Scotland
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 HK Vs NEP Nepal beat Hong Kong by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs UAE Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 226 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs NED West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs (D/L method)
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs ZIM - Mar 16th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 NED vs NEP - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG vs HK - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs SCO - Mar 18th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND vs TBC - Mar 18th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs ZIM - Mar 19th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs AFG - Mar 20th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7102
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6782
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3940
|119
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Sharjah: West Indian spinner Sunil Narine faced a new storm on Thursday when his bowling action was again reported during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty 20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, officials said.
File photo of Sunil Narine in KKR colours. AFP
The 29-year-old, who is playing for the Lahore Qalandars, was placed on the warning list, but can continue to take part in the event.
"Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday's PSL Twenty20 game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.
Lahore are already out of the play-offs and will play their last match against Peshawar Zalmi in Sharjah on Friday.
"The match officials' report on Narine’s bowling action will be sent to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the CWI for suspected illegal bowling actions," added the statement.
Narine, who has played six Tests, 65 ODIs and 48 T20Is, was first reported for an illegal action during the Champions League in India in 2014.
As a precaution he was withdrawn from the Windies squad for the 2015 World Cup and only returned after remodelling his action.
Narine was then reported again in an international match in Sri Lanka in November 2015 and was suspended after biomechanical tests proved his action was beyond the 15 degree limit allowed under the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules.
Narine was only cleared in April 2016 before the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he plays for the Kolkatta Knight Riders.
The latest report may jeopardise his participation in the IPL starting early next month.
Published Date:
March 16, 2018
| Updated Date: March 16, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders' strategy of matching players to roles before choosing captain a very prudent one
PSL 2018: Team owners express unhappiness over overseas players' lack of commitment; suspect preparation for IPL
PSL 2018: Shaheen Shah Afridi produces fairytale performance as battle for play-off heats up