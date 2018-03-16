 }
Sunil Narine's IPL 2018 participation under cloud after bowling action is reported in PSL

Narine, who has played six Tests, 65 ODIs and 48 T20Is, was first reported for an illegal action during the Champions League in India in 2014.

AFP, March 16, 2018

Sharjah: West Indian spinner Sunil Narine faced a new storm on Thursday when his bowling action was again reported during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty 20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, officials said.

File photo of Sunil Narine in KKR colours. AFP

The 29-year-old, who is playing for the Lahore Qalandars, was placed on the warning list, but can continue to take part in the event.

"Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday's PSL Twenty20 game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Lahore are already out of the play-offs and will play their last match against Peshawar Zalmi in Sharjah on Friday.

"The match officials' report on Narine’s bowling action will be sent to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the CWI for suspected illegal bowling actions," added the statement.

Narine, who has played six Tests, 65 ODIs and 48 T20Is, was first reported for an illegal action during the Champions League in India in 2014.

As a precaution he was withdrawn from the Windies squad for the 2015 World Cup and only returned after remodelling his action.

Narine was then reported again in an international match in Sri Lanka in November 2015 and was suspended after biomechanical tests proved his action was beyond the 15 degree limit allowed under the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules.

Narine was only cleared in April 2016 before the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he plays for the Kolkatta Knight Riders.

The latest report may jeopardise his participation in the IPL starting early next month.

Published Date: March 16, 2018 | Updated Date: March 16, 2018

