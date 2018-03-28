First Cricket
Steve Smith banned for 12 months over ball-tampering; David Warner, Cameron Bancroft to face lengthy bans

Australia captain Steve Smith has been banned from playing for his country for 12 months for his role in a ball tampering plot in the Test series in South Africa.

AP, March 28, 2018

Johannesburg: Australia captain Steve Smith has been banned from playing for his country for 12 months for his role in a ball tampering plot in the Test series in South Africa.

File image of Steve Smith. Reuters

Smith is leaving the tour of South Africa in disgrace after being part of a plot to cheat in the third test. Smith and two other players, vice captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft, planned to cheat by illegally changing the condition of the ball with a piece of yellow adhesive tape and some dirt.

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. Warner and Bancroft were expected to receive lengthy suspensions.

Tim Paine will take over as captain of Australia for the final test in South Africa.

Smith, wearing a white T-shirt and dark baseball cap, hugged Paine as he prepared to leave the team hotel in Johannesburg to fly home on Wednesday.

Published Date: March 28, 2018 | Updated Date: March 28, 2018

Tags : #Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal #Cameron Bancroft #David Warner #South Africa Vs Australia 2018 #Steve Smith

