First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in NZ | 3rd ODI Jan 13, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 183 runs
Tri-Series in UAE | Match 1 Jan 11, 2018
UAE Vs IRE
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
ENG in AUS Jan 14, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 15, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal named vice-captain ahead of Tests series against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday named paceman Suranga Lakmal as the Test vice captain, while announcing the squad for the brief two-Test tour to Bangladesh, starting January 31.

IANS, Jan,13 2018

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday named paceman Suranga Lakmal as the Test vice captain, while announcing the squad for the brief two-Test tour to Bangladesh, starting January 31.

After ending 2017 on a below-par note, which saw the Islanders being outplayed by India both at home and away, the Islanders under new coach Chandika Hathurusingha, have already made a few changes, including re-appointing Dinesh Chandimal as the leader of the Test team.

Sri LankaIndia'ncaptain Virat Kohli during the first day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata on November 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

File image of Suranga Lakmal. AFP

The Test squad also sees the return of batsmen Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka while there is an added emphasis on pace, with Dushmantha Chameera and 20-year-old Lahiru Kumara being picked.

But it is the first-time selection of unorthodox offspinner Akila Dananjaya that is the strongest indication that the selectors and new coach are looking at taking Sri Lanka's attack in a new direction.

Lakmal has been rewarded for a good 2017 with the team's vice-captaincy while Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera head up the spin department, with left-arm wristspinner Lakshan Sandakan also included.

Right-arm seam bowler Lahiru Gamage has been picked as well.

There are notable omissions as well with pacemen Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, being left out.

Among the batsmen to be dropped are Lahiru Thirimanne and Sadeera Samarawickrama along with all-rounder Asela Gunaratne, and Kusal Perera – both of whom are, however, in the ODI squad.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Roshen Silva, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal (Vice Captain), Dilruwan Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Lahiru Kumara.

Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 6109 113
6 Pakistan 4684 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all