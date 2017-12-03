First Cricket
Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama kept under observation after on-field injury, says team manager Asanka Gurusinha

Samarawickrama was hit off the last delivery of the 30th over bowled by Dilruwan Perera, when Murali Vijay tried to pull a short delivery on the first day of the third and final Test

PTI, Dec, 03 2017

New Delhi: Sri Lankan cricket team manager Asanka Gurusinha said that opener Sadeera Samarawickrama, who was hit on the temple of his forehead on Saturday, will be kept under medical observation for 24 hours before taking a call whether he will be sent into bat.

Samarawickrama was hit off the last delivery of the 30th over bowled by Dilruwan Perera, when Murali Vijay tried to pull a short delivery on the first day of the third and final Test. It hit him flush on crest of his helmet. He was immediately taken off the field and sent to the hospital for precautionary scans.

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against India in Nagpur, India, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

File image of Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama. AP

"All the precautionary x-rays and scans have been done. It has been advised that he should be kept under medical observation for the next 24 hours. We will take a call on whether he will open or not depending on doctor's advice," Gurusinha told reporters at the end of day's play.

"Since it was an on field injury, he can open the innings if he is fit," he added.

Bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake dropped hints that a call is yet to be taken on whether Angelo Mathews will be playing the limited overs leg of this series.

Asked when would Mathews start bowling again, he said, "He has got a very acute injury. It's not only the thighs now, it has gone to the calf muscle. We are very cautious of what he does and how he does things. He is managed carefully."

Published Date: Dec 03, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 03, 2017

