Sri Lanka need to forget India's intimidating factor and give their best on the field, says Russel Arnold

Kolkata: Former Sri Lanka middle-order batsman Russel Arnold on Thursday said that the current touring squad must overcome the demons of the past to win its maiden Test in India.

Terming it a massive challenge, the cricketer-turned-commentator said: "Initially the challenge for them is to forget history. India have been a very difficult place to travel even for better Sri Lankan teams.

"The initial challenge is to forget how intimidating India have been in the recent past and perform to the best of ability," the former left-hander said.

"You got to be realistic. India are in a very good space at the moment. A lot of other teams envy India and the depth they have."

There is a big divide between the two teams, but Arnold strongly hoped they would challenge India after their success in Pakistan.

Having suffered a 0-9 humiliation against India at home across the three formats, Sri Lanka bounced back to defeat Pakistan 2-0 in a Test series.

"Sri Lanka are here to try and play, they are doing better now. You have to believe, try and perform to your potential."

For India, this series is seen as a preparation to their gruelling South Africa tour early next year when they travel for two months to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

"It's the right way forward. India have depth, they should look at ways to better their game and the real challenge is going to come on the road," the 44-year-old said.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said the 'overdose' of India-Sri Lanka cricket needs to be analysed as the islanders are touring for a return series in space of three months.

"It's true... Constant cricket can become boring and does take the little buzz away. It's about ensuring different oppositions to keep it alive," the former Lankan finisher added.

Justifying omission of Kusal Mendis, he said: "Of late, has been struggling with form in all formats. It was like giving him a break to work on issues, and it's a good way forward investing in him. Sri Lanka have given him break to refresh himself."

After his 110 against India in the Colombo Test, Mendis has been struggling and went through 13 innings without a half-century and was dropped from the ODI side after the second game in Abu Dhabi.