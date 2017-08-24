First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
AUS in BAN | 27 Aug 2017
BAN vs AUS
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa's Faf du Plessis to lead World XI in 3-match T20 series against Pakistan in Lahore

AP, Aug, 24 2017

Islamabad: South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis will lead a World XI team to play a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in Lahore next month.

File image of Faf du Plessis. Solaris Images

File image of Faf du Plessis. Solaris Images

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi says Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir and David Miller are the other South African players.

The squad also includes three Australian players, George Bailey, Tim Paine and Ben Cutting and two West Indies players, Darren Sammy and Samuel Badree.

Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh, New Zealand's Grant Elliott, Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera and Paul Collingwood of England complete the 14-man squad.

Andy Flower, former Zimbabwe captain, will coach the team.

The series is aimed at reviving international cricket in Pakistan, which has hosted just Zimbabwe and Afghanistan over the last eight years since terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka cricket team bus in Lahore in 2009.

World XI squad to tour Pakistan: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Grant Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy

Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all