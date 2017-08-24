South Africa's Faf du Plessis to lead World XI in 3-match T20 series against Pakistan in Lahore

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 3rd, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Islamabad: South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis will lead a World XI team to play a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in Lahore next month.
File image of Faf du Plessis. Solaris Images
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi says Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir and David Miller are the other South African players.
The squad also includes three Australian players, George Bailey, Tim Paine and Ben Cutting and two West Indies players, Darren Sammy and Samuel Badree.
Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh, New Zealand's Grant Elliott, Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera and Paul Collingwood of England complete the 14-man squad.
Andy Flower, former Zimbabwe captain, will coach the team.
The series is aimed at reviving international cricket in Pakistan, which has hosted just Zimbabwe and Afghanistan over the last eight years since terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka cricket team bus in Lahore in 2009.
World XI squad to tour Pakistan: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Grant Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy
Published Date:
Aug 24, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017
