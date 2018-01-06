|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5961
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4622
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Cape Town: South African fast bowler Dale Steyn left the field with a bruised left heel on Saturday, the second day of his first Test match in more than a year.
File image of Dale Steyn. AFP
Steyn pulled up three balls into his 18th over after taking two for 51 in the first Test against India at Newlands.
A team spokesman said the injury was being assessed and treated.
Steyn, 34, had not played in a first-class match since suffering a fractured shoulder in a Test in Australia in November 2016.
He was included in a four-man pace attack for the India Test despite coach Ottis Gibson expressing concern about risking him because of a lack of match practice.
In the only cricket since his injury, Steyn bowled 18 overs in five Twenty20 matches for his franchise, the Titans, as well as 12 overs in a low-key appearance for an Invitation XI against the touring Zimbabweans in December.
Published Date:
Jan 06, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 06, 2018
Also See
India vs South Africa: Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis feels the Newlands pitch looks ideal for his team
India vs South Africa: Difficult to fit Dale Steyn into team for first Test, says hosts' coach Ottis Gibson
India vs South Africa: Morne Morkel feels final session of a day will be crucial against Virat Kohli and co