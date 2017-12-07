First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WCLC | Match 49 Dec 06, 2017
HK Vs PNG
Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 23 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 1st ODI Dec 05, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 138 runs
ICC WCLC | 08 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
WI in NZ | 09 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South African great Jonty Rhodes parts ways with Mumbai Indians, James Pamment named new fielding coach

Pamment will replace former South African great Jonty Rhodes who has been part of the outfit for nine seasons since 2009

PTI, Dec, 07 2017

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the appointment of New Zealander James Pamment as its new fielding coach.

Pamment (49) will replace former South African great Jonty Rhodes who has been part of the outfit for nine seasons since 2009 and has now expressed desire to move on to spend more time on his personal business ventures, MI said in a release.

File image of Mumbai Indians fielding coach Jonty Rhodes. Reuters

File image of Mumbai Indians fielding coach Jonty Rhodes. Reuters

Attributing Rhodes' work ethics as key to MI's successful journey, MI owner Akash Ambani termed his contribution as "invaluable" and "unmeasurable in words".

"Jonty has been a pillar of strength and energy in Mumbai Indians. His contribution cannot be valued in words," Akash Ambani was quoted as saying in the release.

"James is an experienced coach at the international level having worked with New Zealand Cricket as fielding specialist and development. What impressed us was the way James had coached Northern Districts in Champions League T20 in 2014, and to be honest, his side's fielding unit was one of the best Mumbai Indians had ever faced," added Ambani.

James, who held the head coach position at Northern District before accepting the new assignment, said that he was excited to take up the new job.

Rhodes said his journey with the franchise has been remarkable.

"Over the last nine years, Mumbai Indians has set sporting benchmarks both on and off the field, and personally, it's been quite a remarkable journey for me to work with fantastic set of individuals like Sachin (Tendulkar), Rohit (Sharma), Anil (Kumble), Ricky (Ponting), Mahela (Jayawardane) and all the support staff and players over the years," Rhodes said.

Published Date: Dec 07, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 07, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all