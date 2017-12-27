South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Hosts' Quinton de Kock ruled out of ongoing Test due to hamstring injury

Port Elizabeth: South African wicket keeper Quinton de Kock will play no further part in the one-off day-night Test against Zimbabwe after injuring a hamstring while batting on Tuesday.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock has been ruled out of the ongoing four-day Test against Zimbabwe. Image courtesy: Twitter @OfficialCSA
De Kock did not take the field for the second day's play on Wednesday, with AB de Villiers again keeping wicket.
A statement from Cricket South Africa said scans had revealed a low grade hamstring strain which would keep him out of the rest of the match.
He will stay with the team to have treatment from the team physiotherapist and it was expected he would be fit for the first Test against India, starting in Cape Town on 5 January.
