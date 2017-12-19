South Africa vs Zimbabwe: AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn to make long-awaited comebacks in four-day pink ball Test

Cape Town: AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander will all make long-awaited returns for South Africa at Test level after being named in the 14-man squad for next week’s day-night, inaugural four-day contest against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth.

It means South Africa are back to full strength for the first time in almost two years for the 26-29 December match at St George’s Park which serves as a warm-up for three home Tests against India in January and a series against Australia straight after that.

De Villiers’ last Test was against England in Pretoria in January 2016 after which he asked for time out from the long format of the game while Steyn has been recovering from a serious shoulder injury suffered against Australia at Perth just over a year ago.

Philander missed the 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in September and October following an injury on tour to England in mid-year.

Faf du Plessis, who initially looked uncertain with a back injury, will lead the side.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.