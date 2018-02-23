First Cricket
South Africa vs Australia: Oz pacemen Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood share seven wickets on Day One of three-day practice match

In their only warm-up match ahead of the first of four Test matches against South Africa, starting in Durban on March 1, the tourists bowled out South Africa 'A' for 220 and made 87 for three by the close in reply.

AFP, Feb,23 2018

Australian fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood shared seven wickets on the first day of a three-day match against South Africa 'A' at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday.

File image of Josh Hazlewood (C). AP

File image of Josh Hazlewood (C). AP

In their only warm-up match ahead of the first of four Test matches against South Africa, starting in Durban on March 1, the tourists bowled out South Africa 'A' for 220 and made 87 for three by the close in reply.

Cummins took four for 32 and Hazlewood claimed three for 40.

Cummins made an early breakthrough when he dismissed in-form opening batsman Pieter Malan for eight but Zubayr Hamza and, probable Test squad member, Theunis de Bruyn put on 82 and took South Africa 'A' to 107 for one before Hazlewood claimed the wicket of De Bruyn for 46 with what proved the last ball before lunch.

Hazlewood followed up after the interval by taking the wickets of Hamza (44) and home captain Khaya Zondo.

Cummins ended some lower-order resistance by taking three of the last four wickets in the space of ten balls.

Australia made a shaky start in their reply with Test squad fast bowler Duanne Olivier dismissing Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb in quick succession while Malusi Siboto took the key wicket of Australian captain Steve Smith, who batted aggressively to score 23 off 24 balls before being caught behind.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the least successful of Australia's top order in the recent Ashes series against England, batted through to the close to be unbeaten on 24, scored off 72 balls.

Brief scores: South Africa 'A' 220 all out (T de Bruyn 46, Zubayr Hamza 44, S Muthusamy 36; P Cummins 4-32, J Hazlewood 3-40, M. Marsh 2-50) vs Australia 87-3 (D Olivier 2-23).

Published Date: Feb 23, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 23, 2018

