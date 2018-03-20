South Africa vs Australia: Overturning Kagiso Rabada's ban makes sense but is ICC uniform with its disciplinary process?
While sanity might have prevailed in the Rabada scenario, it also begs the question as to how the ICC has different regulations for different cricket matches.
Gaurav Joshi,
March 20, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 1 run
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 97 runs
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 106 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs ZIM West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 25 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
The nation of South Africa can breathe a sigh of relief after Kagiso Rabada was cleared to play in the third Test against Australia after successfully having a two-match ban for making physical contact with Steve Smith overturned by the ICC’s appeal commissioner Michael Hernon.
While the Rainbow Nation was elated with the news of Rabada's availability for the series, the ICC code of conduct process has left many former cricketers and experts bewildered.
Rabada was initially charged during the second Test after it was adjudicated by the match referee, Jeff Crowe, that he made intentional contact with Australian skipper, Steve Smith. Rabada was hit with a Level 2 offence and three demerit points — that left him with nine demerit points, which accordingly to ICC rules warrants a two match ban.
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada reacts after getting the wicket of Australian captain Steve Smith in the 2nd Test of the series in Port Elizabeth. Reuters
A week later he is free to play, as the South African team led by barrister Dali Mpofu successfully appealed to the ICC that his contact with Smith was not deliberate. From the footage it is difficult to state it was intentional, but the fact that the case was overturned begs the question — are the ICC match referees and officials making their judgement based on the a particular series, a player or a situation of the match?
The incident on the opening day only added spice to what has already been a heated series in which tempers have boiled over on and off the field.
During the first Test at Durban, three players were charged for breaking the ICC code of conduct. It led to captains having a meeting with the match officials and being told to tone down their respective team’s behaviours.
While the initiative by the match officials was proactive, the strict policies adopted for the series has given the impression that the ICC code of conduct rules have been tampered, at least in terms of the flexibility. There is absolutely no doubt, Rabada should have been charged for a ‘send off’, after screaming in the Australian skippers face, but the fact that the match referee charged Rabada for ‘deliberate’ contact was always going to ensure that courts and lawyers were going to feature in a legal battle.
Looking at the footage there was certainly physical contact with Rabada and Smith, but the fact that Rabada does not deviate from his line and with Smith, also holds his line it is difficult to prove if it was a deliberate action.
It is difficult to distinguish between intent and unintentional by watching a three seconds of the video. While Rabada does turn towards the slip cordon as Smith nears him, it is only a turn of the head rather than him purposely leaning his shoulder into the line of Smith.
At the conclusion of the second Test Rabada had said, “We would not be appealing if I had done it deliberately”. The world No 1 bowler had been charged for physical contact 14 months ago, but at that time, the South Africans had refused to bail him out because it was quite obvious that he had changed his line of sight and had deliberately touched his opponent.
The incident in Port Elizabeth was a further indication that the match referee had twigged the rules for the Australian series given the precedence that was set in the first Test. While sanity might have prevailed in the Rabada scenario, it also begs the question as to how the ICC has different regulations for different cricket matches.
A few days ago, in the Nidahas trophy, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan players nearly came to blows. There was physical contact and Bangladesh captain even pointed his finger and also touched the fourth umpire, albeit in a polite manner to get his point across to the official. Accordingly, to the code of conduct, abusing or touching an umpire is the highest level of offence and despite that neither Shakib nor the Bangladesh or Sri Lankan player were charged with a Level 2 offence.
Last year in midst of the ‘DRS gate’ in Bangalore, match referee Stuart Broad failed to charge any player from respective teams. Smith had brought the game into disrepute by looking at the dressing room as per the code of conduct, but still escaped without a charge. Indian skipper, Virat Kohi had alleged the Australian of cheating, but was summoned by the match referee, while in 2014, Warner was charged by the ICC after alleging the South African team of ‘changing the condition of a ball’ during a press conference.
Over the past few years, there are many examples that indicate the rules and regulations vary for a particular team, player or a series. The ICC has stood firm in recent times in cracking down on ‘poor behaviour’ and the demerit system is a proactive scheme to penalise the repeat offenders. To be fair, the demerit system had worked, David Warner was well behaved in the second Test, Nathan Lyon deviated from his childish antics and the players walked on different paths to the dressing rooms during intervals.
ICC is certainly heading in the right direction by eradicating pitiable behaviour from the game, but before the officials take more stubborn stands they need to ensure there is no prejudgment in regards to a series, a player and a situation. Until the ICC does not get it spot on, we are likely to see more cricketers sitting through legal battles rather than fine tuning their own games.
Published Date:
March 20, 2018
| Updated Date: March 20, 2018
Also See
South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada's Port Elizabeth outburst shows how fiery temper can undo efforts with the ball
South Africa vs Australia: How Kagiso Rabada's hearing might go in the face of the lottery of demerits system
South Africa vs Australia: David Warner's 'attack' on Quinton de Kock unsurprising, carries forward Steve Waugh's legacy