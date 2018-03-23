First Cricket
South Africa vs Australia: Morne Morkel joins '300 club' at Newlands with Shaun Marsh's wicket

South African fast bowler Morne Morkel took three of the first four Australian wickets to fall and became the fifth South African to take 300 Test wickets on the second day of the third Test on Friday.

AFP, March 23, 2018

South African fast bowler Morne Morkel took three of the first four Australian wickets to fall and became the fifth South African to take 300 Test wickets on the second day of the third Test on Friday.

South Africa's Morne Morkel joined the 300-club on the second day of the third Test against Australia. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

South Africa's Morne Morkel joined the 300-club on the second day of the third Test against Australia. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Morkel dismissed Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith in his first spell, then came back to break a 78-run stand between Cameron Bancroft and Shaun Marsh when Marsh flashed at a wide ball and was caught behind at Newlands.

Australia were 150 for four at the time in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 311.

Morkel, 33, was playing in his 85th Test. He became the 32nd bowler in the world to achieve the feat of 300 Test wickets.

Published Date: March 23, 2018 | Updated Date: March 23, 2018

